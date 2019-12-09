PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council heard recommendations from the Granville Street traffic study that could bring some serious changes to the look of the street.

During the regular monthly council meeting of town council on December 3, staff gave recommendations on how to improve safety at four intersections along Granville Street, at Prince Street, MacSween Street, Pitt Street, and Sydney Road.

Following the meeting, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the majority of the work was looking at the safety issues at the intersections; in particular the poorly-aligned three-lane intersection that is yield-controlled from only one way.

Council was presented three options to fix the safety concerns at the Prince and Granville intersection but they weren’t particularly satisfied with any of the options.

“We really do feel like there is a happy medium, and increasing safety is absolutely important but let’s do it in a way that we don’t have to eliminate an important access point,” she said. “Granville Street is quite a busy street and we want to make sure that we have a really good setup.”

Chisholm-Beaton added council has asked town staff to start calculating estimates for preferred options and to look at alternatives for the intersections before moving to public consultation.