Utility and review board extends construction permits for Bear Head LNG project

HALIFAX: The company planning to build a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant, pipeline and related facilities near Bear Head, Richmond County have had their construction permits extended by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB).

Sister companies Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. and Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. jointly applied to the UARB on October 4 requesting a three-year extension on their permits – which were set to expire on December 31.

In the company’s application, the chief operating officer with Bear Head LNG, John Baguley said they have been delayed in initiating construction due to the difficulty in securing the necessary natural gas feedstock for the LNG facility.

“Bear Head has been negatively affected by changes in global energy market conditions since the initial permit approval,” he said. “These market condition changes include a substantial imbalance in the current LNG supply-demand situation, deferral of long-term purchase commitments by the market and instability in energy pricing including LNG.”

In the UARB’s decision – in which they noted the companies weren’t seeking any change or modification to the terms and conditions of their respective permits other than a new term ending – they granted the three-year extension request. The permits now expire on December 31, 2022.

The permit to construct the LNG plant was originally issued by the UARB on June 6, 2006 and it was amended on March 13, 2015. The permit for the pipeline and related facilities was originally issued on September 7, 2016.