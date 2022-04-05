PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders have won another five-game playoff series and will take on the Halifax Macs in the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League final.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Islanders won 3-2 Friday night, were shut-out 6-0 the next day, both at home, then on Sunday beat Cole Harbour 5-2 on the road to take the best-of-five semi-final series.

“This is only the third time in franchise history that we’ve made it to the finals, so very significant win for the boys,” Islanders Head Coach Kyle Gillies told The Reporter. “Couldn’t be happier, couldn’t be prouder as a coach. It’s a beautiful thing to see when it’s a group effort like that.”

On April 1 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood, Tully Grant scored an unassisted goal at 17:32 in overtime to lift his team to the win in Game 3. This came despite the fact Cole Harbour out shot the Islanders 6-1 in the extra frame.

Cadyn Power had an assist, and the game tying goal at 14:49 in the third period for the home team, while Jack Milner turned aside 29 shots for the win in net.

“Our star was Jack Milner again, our starting goalie. We owe a lot of our success to him. He has the ability to win a series for you,” noted Gillies. “He’s a special, special player and he can see us through the next one as well, I’m pretty confident of that. Great to have in our back pocket.”

On April 1, it was all Cole Harbour as the visitors blanked the Islanders who out shot their opponents 29-23.

On April 3 in Cole Harbour Rory Wood opened and closed the scoring to give his team the three-goal victory in in the deciding game. Milner made 30 saves for the win.

After being assumed a five-game suspension in the Valley series, Gillies said it was good to have Wood back.

“Kudos to his character, just being able to get back into the swing of things. He wasn’t in his typical sport within the line-up as he missed the majority of the series so he had to work his way back up. A tremendous effort by Rory in doing that,” he noted.

Another player who has stepped up is Kevin Walker, the coach said.

“In my opinion, he’s probably the best 200-foot player in the league. He scored a big one for us opening the scoring in the third period to give us the lead and we didn’t look back after that,” Gillies recalled.

Gillies said 15-year-old rookie Campbell MacIntyre has raised his stock for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft this summer.

“He’s a big strong boy, and still growing; he’s only 15,” said the coach. “He really put the Cole Harbour players to a test physically over the weekend. Due to physical play, some of their top guys, especially on the back end, Campbell finishing his hits on the fore check, he put them out of commission and really took a big part of Cole Harbour’s game away.”

Two big reasons for their playoff success, according to the coach, is their play on the road and their balance.

“It’s probably the strong point of our team that we can roll four lines throughout the game. It makes things difficult for the other team, as far as matching is concerned,” Gillies said. “The majority of our wins this playoff have come on the road. Despite the fact that we don’t have home ice advantage, the games on the road have been working out very well for us.”

The first game of the series will take place at the Halifax Forum at 6:30 p.m., with Game 2 slated for April 10 in Halifax at 5 p.m.

The series returns to Port Hood on April 15 for Game 3 with a 7 p.m. start time, while Game 4 is scheduled to take place on April 16 at 2 p.m. If necessary, the series returns to Halifax on April 15 for a 5:30 p.m. puck drop.

“We don’t mind people referring us as under-dogs. We’ve had success against every team in the league, including the Macs. We gave them probably their biggest loss of the year in a 5-1 win in Port Hood,” he added. “I think we match up pretty well with them. We’re very confident in our structure and the intangibles we bring to the table. The boys are figuring out how to win and deal with a little adversity. The standings and all that are really out the window at this point, and we’re really confident we can finish what we started.”