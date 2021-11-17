Strait area projects approved for beautification and community works programs

HALIFAX: Projects around the region were approved for funding under two provincial programs.

Through the Beautification and Streetscaping Program, 28 projects will share a total of $582,592.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury was approved for $25,000 for the Sunset Park Beautification Project to repurpose an underutilized and underdeveloped Green Space at the entrance to the town to create an accessible park, according to spokesperson Krista Higdon.

“This funding will be a great help in developing new green space in the Town of Port Hawkesbury through the creation of Sunset Park,” said Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton. “This park will enable us to achieve another step forward in waterfront development by helping beautify Granville Street and creating an attraction for people to enjoy.”

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough will receive $25,000 for the Guysborough Waterfront Development Society’s Guysborough Waterfront Revitalization Project. According to Higdon, there will be “extensive” exterior renovations to the Jost Building and the marina, including new siding, roofing, windows, and doors. She said the project will also entail road signage replacement, along with improving accessibility and floor space.

“A second phase to this project will be to upgrade the marina infrastructure so that it will be upgraded to accommodate larger vessels in preparation for entry into the niche cruise market industry… along with improvements to welcome other marine and local traffic,” Higdon told The Reporter.

The Municipality of the County of Inverness was greenlight for $25,000 as communities in the Margaree area undertake a conceptual brand and signage plan to direct visitors and increase tourism, Higdon said, noting the project will fabricate and install signs in nine communities.

The Town of Antigonish’s beautification project for James Street will see $16,590. Higdon said town council’s Community Enhancement Committee, with support from town staff, started to develop a project plan and design work for beautification activities which include the installation of banner brackets, self-watering planters, landscaping, flowers and soil for planters, and public art installations.

The Streetscape Beautification Project in the Town of Mulgrave will get $15,717. According to Higdon, this project will add 25 poles and banners along the entire length of Main Street, build and erect a kiosk with a community map and a bulletin board, and add two gazebos (one in each park) on concrete pads.

“This will soften the industrial look of the adjacent Strait of Canso and distract from deteriorating roads,” Higdon noted.

Nine projects will receive $164,083 through the Community Works Program.

Successful applicants include the Municipality of the County of Inverness which was approved for $21,000 for a Municipal Accessibility Coordinator, another $25,000 for a Special Projects Coordinator, and $25,000 for a Junior Municipal Engineer.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury was approved for $5,400 for summer recreation program staff.

“The Community Works Program allows municipalities to hire people to work on community-focused projects, such as municipal planning, accessibility or landscaping projects,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

The province said both programs are application-based and fund up to 50 per cent of the costs of eligible municipal projects, to a maximum of $25,000.

A full list of Beautification and Streetscaping Program projects is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/beautification-and-streetscaping-program-grant-recipients-2021 and a full list of Community Works Program projects is available at: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/community-works-program-grant-recipients-2021.