CHÉTICAMP: A wastewater backup at Foyer Père Fiset Nursing Home on Oct. 8 caused significant flooding within the facility, forcing the temporary relocation of several residents and prompting a large-scale cleanup and damage assessment.

According to a statement from the County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation, two residential wings were affected by the incident, impacting 44 of the home’s 70 residents. Ten residents have been relocated to other long-term care facilities across Cape Breton as repairs continue.

Stephen Doiron, CEO of the County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation, said staff responded quickly when the flooding was discovered.

“Employees reacted quickly, and residents were relocated elsewhere in the facility within minutes of the situation being detected,” Doiron told The Strait Area Reporter.

He added that cleanup crews from Paul Davis Restoration were contacted shortly after the incident and have since been working to assess and repair the damage.

“We are still assessing the damage and that work will continue over the next few days,” he said.

Doiron confirmed that all residents were safely moved, and the affected areas of the building have been isolated to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff.

“The areas impacted in the building have been isolated to mitigate any risk to health,” he said.

While the full extent of the damage remains under review, restoration teams are working toward reopening affected areas as soon as possible.

Some residents have been temporarily transferred to two other long-term care homes in Cape Breton. Staff from Foyer Père Fiset are accompanying those residents to assist with the transition and ensure continuity of care.

Doiron said it remains too early to determine when displaced residents will return to the Chéticamp facility.

“At this time, we are unable to say how long any residents who have been displaced will remain at the relocation homes,” he said.

In a release, the organization thanked staff for their quick response and extended appreciation to Inverary Manor for providing support during the emergency.

Access to care and the safety of residents and staff “remain the highest priorities as the situation is managed,” the statement said.

Further updates will be provided once the assessment is complete and a repair timeline is established.