PORT HAWKESBURY: The closure of two single-lane bridges at the intersection of Granville Street and Reeves Street took effect on Oct. 9, following safety concerns identified during a recent inspection. Town officials say the necessary repairs could extend into the new year.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury conducts biennial bridge inspections to assess the condition and safety of all municipal bridges. Following the most recent inspection, bridge engineers reported significant deterioration since 2023 on the timber bridges providing access to and from Granville Street.

“The latest inspection was done days ago,” Jason MacMillan, Project Manager with the Town of Port Hawkesbury said during the Oct. 7 council meeting. “And the inspection and engineering consultant notified us of an issue that they wanted to bring to our attention.”

Engineers observed accelerated deterioration of a pile cap – a timber beam supporting the bridge structure. As a result, a complete inspection is required. The closure will also restrict access to Granville Street North at the Prince Street intersection.

The town is now working with professional engineers to design the necessary repairs to return the bridges to service. Preliminary findings from the inspection were “very serious,” said Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle.

“And that requires some destructive work, so tearing apart some of the bridge to find out what’s wrong with it,” he explained.

Once the investigative work is complete, the town will proceed with design development and tendering for construction.

“So, there’s a significant amount of time that has to be put forth. Until we finish the investigative work and look at the scope of work, we won’t know how long we will be down, but it will be for a significant amount of time that the bridges will be closed,” Doyle said, noting that closures extending into the winter are likely.

Alternate routes remain open during the closure, and the town is adapting one of the single-lane bridges for pedestrian use to maintain foot traffic. MacMillan said staff are coordinating with emergency services and public works to ensure proper access and response times are maintained.

“We’re confident that there’s adequate signage and warning systems in place, but part of anything like this, we’re going to monitor it once it’s installed and set up to make sure it’s working correctly,” MacMillan said. “And if there’s any corrections, we have to make we’ll certainly take those under consideration.”

During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Iain Langley described the bridge as one of the town’s “biggest capital costs” and “biggest threats.”

The CAO said staff will pursue the “most cost-effective measure” to restore the bridge “back into service.”

“The replacement for the two-lane Granville Street bridges is approximately $5 million,” Doyle said. “The loss of that structure would be really difficult, for our small town, to finance a capital project of that nature without assistance.”

Regarding potential funding opportunities, Doyle noted that there are currently no provincial or federal programs available “right now for assistance.”

“It is extremely important for us to continuously lobby government for what will be the eventual replacement of these two structures,” he said.

Council later passed a motion directing staff to send a letter to the local MLA requesting any available financial support. Following the meeting, Deputy Mayor Langley acknowledged that the closures will be inconvenient for residents but emphasized the importance of public safety.

“We anticipate this is going to be a traffic inconvenience to the citizens for sure, as we reroute normal routes and put pressure on the few streets that we have,” Langley said. “But it’s a safety issue and we’re keeping our citizens safe.”