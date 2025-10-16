PORT HOOD: Municipal officials in Inverness County are exploring ways to improve how residents get from Point A to Point B.

“We want to get the community more interested and engaged in talking about public transportation and how it can be a great service,” Director of Culture and Community Development for the Municipality of the County of Inverness Morgan Murray said.

Murray appeared before council on Oct. 2, to present an update on the county’s developing public transportation strategy – a plan he described as “a work in progress,” but one that is already off to a strong start.

To help refine the strategy, the county is organizing a series of public engagement sessions designed to gather community input and identify priorities for improving local transit.

A recent public transportation review, conducted by CBCL Engineering & Environmental Design Services, provided the municipality with a comprehensive look at the current operations of Strait Area Transit (SAT) and La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp (L’Acabie).

Both organizations currently provide bussing services in Inverness County, and Murray said the goal of the county’s strategy is to complement and strengthen the work already being done.

“We want to flesh out a full public transportation strategy for the municipality to improve service from one end to the other,” he said. “The CBCL review was to look at the services and see how things were going, but we’re getting out in the communities and talking with key partners.”

Murray noted that his colleague, Rebecca Dunphy, has already begun connecting with community groups to identify potential gaps in service. So far, Dunphy has met with seniors’ groups, community organizations, and representatives from both the Nova Scotia Community College and Beinn Mhabu.

To further engage the public, a series of community sessions will be held across the county in the coming weeks: Beinn Mhabu – Oct. 22, 11 a.m.; Inverness County Centre for the Arts – Oct. 22, 6 p.m.; Cranton Cross Road Community Centre – Oct. 29, 11 a.m.; Club des Retraités – Oct. 29, 6 p.m.; Judique Community Centre – Nov. 6, 11 a.m. and Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre – Nov. 6, 6 p.m.

“These workshops will run for a couple of hours,” Murray said. “We’re going to have a number of different activities and interactive exercises so people can participate in different ways and tell us what they see as challenges and opportunities. After that, we’re going to take everything we’ve heard, put it together, and look at our options. We’ll draft a report following that.”

The municipality is supporting this initiative with $50,000 in funding from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, a federal program aimed at fostering locally driven transportation solutions in rural and remote communities.