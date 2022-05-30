HALIFAX: A forecaster with the Canadian Hurricane Centre says Atlantic Canada will experience three to six major storms this upcoming hurricane season, which will be the seventh year in a row the region will experience an above-normal season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to the end of November.

“Based on the water temperatures that we’re seeing in the Atlantic, and the fact that we’re still in a La Niña situation, the probabilities are pretty good that we’re going to see an active season overall in the Atlantic,” Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre said in a news conference on May 24. “The first thing to do is really analyze your situation, know your risks and then develop a plan that cover those risks.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a weather and climate prediction agency in the United States, expects 14-21 named storms; of those, six to 10 are predicted to reach hurricane status; with, three to six being major hurricane status, which is considered to be Category 3, 4 or 5.

“Ida was the most costly storm with over $80 billion US-dollars in damage,” Robichaud told reporters. “Looking at the outlook for this hurricane season, NOAA is calling for a 65 per cent probability of an active hurricane season.”

It follows last year’s third most active season on record, and 2020’s most active season on record. Looking at last year’s numbers overall, and comparing that to the outlook for last season, Robichaud indicated there were 21 named storms, a total of seven hurricanes, with four of them becoming major hurricanes.

“Although we do have some predictions on how many will actually become hurricanes and how many will become major hurricanes,” Robichaud said. “It’s impossible to say exactly where they will go at this point in time, or if they’ll have any impact on land. Where these storms go depends on the weather of the day and that’s something we’re not able to predict.”

The most recent hurricane to significantly impact Nova Scotia was Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, which caused more than 400,000 people to experience power outages, some rural areas of the province were without power for up to nine days, as a result of the damage from the storm.

On average, the meteorologist said, Atlantic Canada gets between four and six storms every year that form in the Atlantic Ocean and find their way into the response zone.

“Obviously someone who lives right out on the coast is going to have some other hazards to deal with,” Robichaud said. “As someone who lives inland and is not subject to storm surge.”

When asked if the data has shown storms are increasing in severity and in occurrence over the past 10 years, the meteorologist said it’s tricky to quantify.

“Basically we’re not comparing apples to apples when we’re comparing what we see today, than what we were seeing just 10 years ago,” Robichaud said. “Because the tools we have in our disposal for actually detecting these storms are leaps and bounds where we were 10 years ago. We’re definitely detecting storms today that we probably would not have detected just 1o years ago”

Robichaud indicated they’re not able to say at this point where the storms are going to hit, but they’re able to say the bulk of the activity will come between August and October.

“If we look at some of the projections from a climate change perspective, we may not necessarily be getting more storms with a warmer climate,” Robichaud said. “However, the storms we do get might be a little bit stronger, or we might see a few more of those stronger-end storms.”

One thing that impacts the severity of a storm, Robichaud said, is the water temperature.

“These storms develop to take excess heat that is stored in the ocean and pop it into the atmosphere,” Robichaud said. “So if the water temperatures are warmer than average, then we know the water is going to be able to produce a higher than average number of storms.”

The best way to get hurricane information is through the WeatherCAN app, which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting the website www.hurricanes.ca to find the latest information on any storm.