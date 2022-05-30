Guysborough, Antigonish community sessions to help shape African Nova Scotia Justice Plan

HALIFAX: Recognizing there have been historic and systemic issues within the justice system, particularly toward African Nova Scotians,the Minister of Justice wants to change the culture.

Brad Johns, MLA for Sackville-Uniacke, told The Reporter the province is currently in the process of developing an African Nova Scotian Justice Plan by facilitating 16 community consultations.

“We’re now at a point where we’re going out and trying to engage members of the community across the province and hear from them,” Johns said. “We certainly don’t want to start initiatives without listening to the concern and suggestions from community members. This public consultation is one of the key parts of creating that plan.”

While turnout at the May 13 session in Guysborough and the May 14 session in Antigonish was not as great as he’d like to se, Johns said it was anticipated.

“I think it’s the quality of feedback that’s coming back, I think we’re receiving really good feedback from the community, and from those people who are participating,” Johns said. “It’s more important to have good, quality feedback; it’s just as important as numbers, if not more.”

The minister advised the input from the public engagement sessions will be captured in a report that will be shared with communities for feedback as part of a second phase of consultations scheduled for later this year.

“We don’t want to create a plan without making sure that it’s effective and it addresses the needs and concerns of African Nova Scotians from across the province,” Johns said. “And really the only way to know that is to go out and to consult and do community-based meetings.”

Ultimately, Johns said the plan will take steps to improve access, remove barriers, ensure fairness, and improve the relationship between African Nova Scotian communities and the justice system.

“Engaging with the community will be integral to developing and executing a much-awaited and needed African Nova Scotian Justice Plan,” Robert Wright, interim executive director, African Nova Scotian Justice Institute said in a media release. “This is a significant step in tackling and eradicating systemic anti-Black racism plaguing our justice system.”

When asked why the province needs an African Nova Scotia Justice Plan, the minister said incarceration rates for African Nova Scotians are unacceptable.

“For a very long time, I think it’s been recognized that people from marginalized communities, African Nova Scotian, Indigenous Peoples, although they represent a lower percentage of the population overall,” Johns said. “They do represent a higher percentage of the population that’s in remand or sentenced.”

According to information from the province, African Nova Scotians represent about 2.4 per cent of the province’s population but represented 11.4 per cent of people admitted to remand and 10 per cent of those in custody in 2020-21.

The session in Antigonish, was one of three public engagement sessions across the province that’s intended for and focused on youth.

“I think engaging young people is critical, they offer a unique perspective, and they’re impacted by the justice system as well, we want to hear what their perspective is, want to hear what they’re experiencing and witnessing, and what they think should be done” Johns said. “It’s one thing to go out and talk to adults and ask them what their opinion is on youth, but we want to hear from the youth and that’s part of being all encompassing when getting out to the communities.”

The minister indicated they’re very optimistic that it’s a very non-threatening atmosphere and it’s really just an opportunity to have a discussion surrounding community members issues.

For those who missed the local session in either Guysborough or Antigonish, an online survey has also been launched and will be made available through the consultation phase, the province noted.

The African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition (DPAD) and the Association of Black Social Workers are partnering with the province on the consultation.

Additionally, the province has invested $4.8-million in a community-led African Nova Scotian Justice Institute that will provide support, research and outreach programs to support African Nova Scotians in the justice system.