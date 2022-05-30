LOUISDALE: A local project focused on addressing gender-based violence through community consultation and support is underway in another part of the Strait area.

Circles of Support and Change launched in Richmond County on May 24 at the St. Louis Parish Hall in Louisdale.

Danielle Martell, Strait Richmond Community Facilitator for the Circles of Support and Change Project, said the intent of the launch was to get feedback from the community.

“To really help create a project and tailor our project toward community needs,” she said.

Martell said the event was guided by five main questions, and at separate tables, attendees were asked for input.

“One of our key questions is what is already here in our community that we can build off of because a good piece of our project is based off a strength-based approach,” she explained. “We already have those formal services, but really engaging those informal services because we have those folks in our community that everyone relies on. We’re looking to capture those voices and really identify who they are, and advocate for additional services that we might not be experiencing here.”

The event included conversation, refreshments, and draws for up to $500 of prizes. Residents from any nearby community were encouraged to attend, learn about the project, and share their own experiences, the group noted.

Martell said the project – which is being administered by the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre with support from Women and Gender Equality Canada – uses a trauma-informed approach to centre the voices of survivors of gender-based violence in supportive circles that include their chosen families, community members, educators, and service providers.

“We started in 2018 and 2019, having community conversations with women in our identified communities that we serve,” she recalled. “So during that time frame, we started having conversations with folks in those communities.”

The project is active in several communities, including Canso and area, and the African Nova Scotian communities of Sunnyville, Lincolnville, and Upper Big Tracadie, Martell noted.

“In Canso and the African Nova Scotian communities that we service, we’ve done a bit of a mix of formal training mixed, as well as informal wellness events. For example, we have hosted mental health first aid, we’ve done bystander intervention training with community members and steering committee members, and we’ve facilitated consent information sessions for parents,” said Martell. “We do partner on local events and local partnerships as well.”

Noting that places like Richmond County are underserved and underrepresented, Martell said the project will help increase the knowledge and skills of community members to provide informal support, and build capacity to support themselves and others to help navigate their own healing journey. She said it will also link service providers together to look at ways to improve culturally appropriate service delivery.

“In our rural communities, we have many complexities that urban areas might not have; larger rates of poverty, historical trauma, historical racism, outmigration, all of those are ongoing factors that contribute to gender based violence,” noted Martell. “Through this project, we’re hoping that we can help create some healing spaces for folks.”

Martell said the project is based off a toolkit derived from the Indigenous model developed by Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, based on several years of effort in that community to provide culturally relevant and trauma-informed support and approaches. It relies on community members to identify what they need and how best to move forward, respecting each community’s cultural and historic strengths and barriers, says Karla Stevens, Project Coordinator.

“In partnership with them, we started having these conversations really trying to highlight what the strengths are in our communities, what are the needs, what are the gaps in services, and through those conversations, the idea of this project emerged. Our project is called ‘Circles of Support and Change,’ however the second half of it is called ‘Transferring Successful Indigenous Practices to Other Rural Contexts to Address Gender Based Violence,’” Martell noted. “So we’re trying to take this Indigenous knowledge and that toolkit, and now trying to replicate it, or take their learning with their guidance, and take them into our communities.”