Former AFN Vice-Chief Morley Googoo’s accuser testifies as sexual assault trial opens

WAGMATCOOK: The women accusing former Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Vice-Chief Morley Googoo of sexual assault says she felt strange after drinking a soft drink he provided her on the night of the alleged encounter.

On April 22, Googoo’s sexual assault trial got underway in provincial court in Wagmatcook First Nation. The 53-year-old, who was charged in December 2020, elected to be tried by judge alone.

According to information provided by the Nova Scotia Judiciary, Googoo has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in March 2013 at his home in We’koqma’q First Nation, while he was serving as the AFN vice-chief for the Nova Scotia and Newfoundland Mi’kmaw First Nations. Googoo is also the former Chief of We’koqma’q.

The woman, who can’t be identified due to a publication ban, testified she visited Googoo at his home to discuss the opportunity to bring an anti-violence program aimed at youth to a First Nation community, on the night the alleged sexual assault transpired.

As she arrived to Googoo’s, she told the court, he offered her a soft drink and she began to feel strange immediately after. She testified she remembered “staggering” into a bedroom with the assistance of Googoo, before he placed her down on the bed, undressed her and sexually assaulted her.

After waking up, the woman said she left Googoo’s and drove home, in the middle of the night.

“I woke up the next morning, I was sore,” she told the court. “But I didn’t know why I was sore.”

The woman advised she had no recollection of the incident until early 2020, when she started having flashbacks She testified that she confronted Googoo about it through a text message and he allegedly answered that he didn’t remember.

Under cross-examination, Googoo’s defence lawyer Christopher Conohan questioned her about a remark she made concerning a conversation she had with Cheryl Maloney, the former president of the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association.

The defence lawyer asked the woman that after speaking with Maloney about what he characterized as a “public dispute” between Maloney and Googoo, whether she chose to make the complaint against his client.

“No,” she said. “This was my peace.”

In 2018, Maloney filed a harassment and discrimination complaint against Googoo while he served as the chair of the Mi’kmaq-Nova Scotia-Canada Tripartite Forum. As a result of the outcome of the complaint, the Nova Scotia and Newfoundland Mi’kmaw chiefs voted to remove Googoo as AFN vice-chief in late 2019.

Conohan focused on what he described as “several inconsistencies” between her statement to the RCMP in October 2020 and her testimony in court.

The trial was adjourned until April 29 by Judge Shane Russell, when Googoo was expected to testify.