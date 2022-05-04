DARTMOUTH: Despite past tensions and seizures, First Nations fishers have returned to the waters this season.

On April 29, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said it reached a second interim understanding with Potlotek First Nation that will see their members fishing lobster in pursuit of a moderate livelihood and selling their catch under Potlotek’s Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan.

DFO said the harvesters designated under Potlotek’s Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries Plan will fish a total of 1,200 traps during the established 2022 commercial seasons distributed across Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31A – all of which are within the Unama’ki District where Potlotek is located.

Fishing has been authorized, and can take place once the DFO-established season opens in each respective LFA, the department said, noting that the season dates are: LFA 27 May 15 to July 15; LFA 28: April 30 to June 30; LFA 29 April 30 to June 30; LFA 30 May 19 to July 20; and LFA 31A April 29 to June 30.

DFO said this understanding includes LFA-specific trap limits with a total authorized tab limit of 1,200, which involves: up to 210 traps in LFA 28; up to 700 traps in LFA 29; up to 210 traps in LFA 30; and up to 420 traps in LFA 31A.

In the LFAs where designated harvesters are authorized to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood, lobster stocks are all considered to be in the Healthy Zone, DFO noted.

The department said it remains committed to continuing to work with the commercial industry to ensure everyone has access to the stocks. They said the preferred approach is through the willing buyer–willing seller voluntary licence relinquishment process.

Since the Supreme Court of Canada’s Marshall decisions, DFO said it has taken a number of steps to implement the right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood. The department said it uses an array of programs and tools, such as the Marshall Response Initiative, the Atlantic Integrated Commercial Fisheries Initiative, the current Rights Reconciliation Agreement process, and Moderate Livelihood Fish Plans, to realize a community’s moderate livelihood vision. For example, they said consideration is given to factors such as their existing communal commercial access, size of community, and the characteristics of the area they want to fish.

“The interim understanding reached with Potlotek First Nation last year was the first of its kind,” said Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans. “This understanding saw members of the community fishing in pursuit of a moderate livelihood under a community-developed plan and DFO authorization. The success of that collaborative approach set the stage for understandings with other Mi’kmaw communities. I am pleased that the original understanding will be renewed this year to support the implementation of rights-based fishing for Potlotek and other First Nations.”

DFO said the plan was developed by the community with support from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and Kwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office.

The assembly said Potlotek was one of the first Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw communities to launch their community based Netukulimk Livelihood Fisheries in the Fall of 2020, leading the way for other Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw communities.

Since their initial launch, the chiefs said Potlotek has also been working “diligently” at building management capacity and fostering relationships in the local fishing area.

“Building relationships with local fishers who we are working alongside of is important to our harvesters,” said Potlotek Chief Wilbert Marshall. “Many of our community members have family ties in surrounding communities outside of Potlotek, and we work and do business in the surrounding communities, all which makes it even more important to fishing in harmony with one another.”

The development of the community’s Netukulimk Livelihood Plan was reached through scientific research, Mi’kmaw traditional knowledge, and keeping with the Mi’kmaw philosophy of Netukulimk.

“We are proud of the Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery Plan that our community built, with input from community members, harvesters, and our own experts in the field, leading up to 2020 launch,” Marshall said. “But most of all, we are proud of our harvesters who are exercising their inherent Rights and providing for themselves and their families.”

In late October, 2020 DFO Conservation and Protection Officers seized approximately 150 lobster traps from First Nations boats fishing in St. Peter’s Bay.

Then on Nov. 22, 2020, the DFO seized 196 traps from First Nations boats in Lennox Passage that were later returned.

On the opening day of the season for LFA 29 in 2021, DFO officers seized 37 traps from a First Nations harvester in St. Peter’s Bay, which Potlotek legally challenged with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

On June 22, 2021, DFO said over 400 undersized lobsters were taken and released from a First Nations boat at the St. Peter’s Canal. The department said some egg-bearing female lobsters were also released.

Between Oct. 5 and 15, 2021, fishery officers seized a total of 409 First Nations traps in the St. Peter’s Bay area, for reasons such as improperly tagged traps and unauthorized tags.

Last June, Potlotek and DFO reached an interim understanding which allowed First Nations harvesters to continue fishing.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Wilbert Marshall for his leadership, and I wish Potlotek First Nation, and all harvesters, a prosperous and safe fishing season,” Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway added. “I look forward to our continued work together on oceans protection, safety on the water, conservation, and the preservation of the industry for generations to come.”