The Port Hawkesbury Judo Club had a great showing at the Judo Nova Scotia Provincials on April 23 in Bedford. In the Under 10-12 Division, gold went to Quinn Fougere and Sam MacInnis, while William Hershey and Logan Landry took bronze. In the Under 14 Division, Kaleb Matheson took bronze, and in Under 18 action, Reid Matheson was awarded gold. Members of the club include: Sensei Rachel Kuramoto; Hazel MacInnis; Kaiya Cooper; Bridget Whitty; Theresa Whitty; Quinn Fougere; William Hershey; Sam MacInnis; Logan Landry; John Langley; Kaleb Matheson; Ben Landry; and Reid Matheson.