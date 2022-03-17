WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

HALIFAX: With no surveillance cameras or cellphone footage, families of many of the victims of April 2020’s mass shooting and arson rampage in a quiet rural northern Nova Scotia community might never learn the precise details of how or why their loved ones were killed.

“Part of that problem is that information, in some cases, probably just doesn’t exist,” said Joshua Bryson, a South Shore lawyer representing the family of victims Joy and Peter Bond, a retired couple killed in their Portapique home. “We understand that part of this is the circumstances and location of their deaths. But it’s so important to make sure we flush out every single fact.”

The details might help bring closure for families and help formulate recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy, he said.

Bryson and other lawyers representing families of the 22 victims, including a pregnant woman, killed by a gunman disguised as a Mountie in a 13-hour shooting and arson rampage have pored over 52,000 documents collected as part of a public inquiry into the tragedy.

But gaps, inconsistences and questions quickly emerged as the Mass Casualty Commission began its public hearings a few weeks ago with the release “foundational documents” outlining the details of the massacre.

The families are hoping that a trio of RCMP officers who were first on the scene in Portapique and the gunman’s common-law spouse, who escaped from him and hid out overnight in the woods, will shed more light on the tragic events.

The officers weren’t going to be called to testify at the public inquiry hearings at the Halifax Convention Centre. They’d already been interviewed by the Mass Casualty Commission’s lawyers. But days of pressure from lawyers representing the families led to a ruling last week that will compel the first responders to answer questions under oath.

Coxheath, native Bryson said he felt like he was “spinning his wheels” trying to convince the commission to call the witnesses but is pleased they ultimately agreed.

“That was very important to the participants, and specifically my clients, considering how much we don’t know about what happened in Portapique,” he said in an interview. “We’re hoping the witnesses can fill in some of those gaps and help us construct a better timeline.”

Five of the victims, including the Bonds, who moved to Portapique from Chester about 10 years ago, weren’t discovered until the day after they were killed on Cobequid Court; more than 16 hours after the massacre began.

“We don’t really know what happened on Cobequid Court. There’s so much rumour and speculation,” Bryson said. “Significant areas of Portapique were not even contained in the morning. Why wasn’t Cobequid Court investigated before 4 p.m. the next day?”

After failing to get answers from police, brothers Harry and Cory Bond only managed to confirm the deaths of their parents after driving from Lunenburg County to Portapique and demanding answers.

Calling the officers to testify isn’t an effort to criticize their actions, Bryson said.

“It’s to understand exactly what they knew and exactly what they did,” he said. “I can’t imagine being (an officer) and being called into the scene. They were fearing for their lives themselves. None of this is meant to suggest anyone would have done anything differently.”

Truro-based lawyer Steve Topshee, whose firm Burchell MacDougall is representing two families of victims, echoed that sentiment. “We will be sensitive to the risks of re-traumatizing as questions are asked,” he said.

His clients include the family of Aaron Tuck, Jolene Oliver and their daughter Emily Tuck, who were murdered on Cobequid Road, and Lilian Campbell, who was killed as she walked along the highway near Wentworth Provincial Park.

The commission is pursuing a trauma-informed approach to its investigation and public hearings, which is part of the reason it didn’t want to call on the RCMP officers first on the scene. Information presented at the public hearings showed they struggled to get the lay of the land on as gunfire mixed with blasts from fires.

The officers – constables Stuart Beselt (who served in Port Hawkesbury), Adam Merchant and Aaron Patton – will testify in a witness panel format when hearings resume on March 28 after a two-week hiatus. Senior RCMP officers involved in making command decisions will be called as witnesses in the second half of May, after the disclosure of additional documents mapping out the tragic events.

Documents disclosed over the weekend showed repeated communication failures and erroneous assumptions on the part of the RCMP were partly to blame for the perpetrator’s evasion during the rampage.

It emerged last week that the gunman’s spouse, Lisa Banfield, also will testify.

She was unable to be questioned by the commission because she was facing criminal charges of illegally providing her partner with ammunition. The charges were dropped and her case will now be resolved through restorative justice.

Banfield sat down with commission lawyers for questioning shortly after and will be subpoenaed as a witness at the public hearings.

Lawyer Sandra McCulloch and her Truro firm Patterson Law are representing most of the families in the public inquiry, as well as in two proposed class-action lawsuits in the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

She said her clients, which include the family of Pictou County native Alanna Jenkins, are “cautiously optimistic” about the witnessed being called but have some concerns about the ability their lawyers might have to get questions before the witnesses.

“What they really want to know out of this is the truth. The families want to know what happened and what can be done differently so it doesn’t happen again,” she said. “What good is the work of the commission if we don’t get all of those answers. That is the goal here. That is what we are working so aggressively towards.”