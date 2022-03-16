Pirates get back in playoff series with come back win

PORT HAWKESBURY: A Matthew Ellis power play goal with less than nine minutes to play in the third period lifted the Strait Pirates to a 5-4 win last night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Down 4-1, the Pirates scored three times in the second period to tie the game. Lewis Taylor and Cullen MacEachern scored twice and Michael MacMullen made 40 saves for the Strait.

For the Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs, Fearghus MacDonald scored two goals.

The win puts the series at 2-1 in favour of Antigonish. Game 4 will take place Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

On March 11 at the Antigonish Arena, the Bulldogs scored two straight power-play goals for a 3-1 win over the Pirates.

MacMullen made 49 saves in a losing effort, as Taylor scored on an assist by Gregor Yoell for the visiting side.

For Antigonish, Ryan MacLellan had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Etheridge had two assists, while Cody MacEachern made 26 saves in net.

Game 2 on March 13 was a different story as the Bulldogs skated to a 10-2 win. MacDonald had four goals and an assist, and Darren Watermen added three assists, as the home side fired 48 shots on MacMullen.

Luke Baldwin, Will Fitzsimmons, Sam Mattie, Chris Keyes, Etheridge, and Ethan Price all had two points each for Antigonish.

The Strait area rivals will return to Antigonish on March 20 at 7 p.m. for Game 5, then they are scheduled for Game 6 on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Port Hawkesbury, with the deciding game slated for March 23 in Antigonish at 7:30 p.m.