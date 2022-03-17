ANTIGONISH: Some great news from Family 1st Medical Antigonish is going to bring a breath of fresh air to many residents of Antigonish, Guysborough and southern Cape Breton Island, as they will now be able to service the home oxygen needs of all users.

Kimberley Monette, the company’s director, advised in a March 1 media release that their Antigonish branch can now accept clients funded by the Nova Scotia Department of Health, while they continue to support privately funded home oxygen users.

“We’re looking forward to assisting more people in Antigonish with their home oxygen needs,” Monette said.

Dawn Oliver, the Antigonish branch’s coordinator, told The Reporter Family 1st Medical serviced all areas of Nova Scotia, then a contract change divided the delivery of home oxygen into the nine health care districts, and they lost their contract.

“The Nova Scotia Government provides home oxygen to clients in the province who meet certain criteria; we had been a vendor provincially up until 2011,” Oliver said. “We had opened up our office here, hung our shingle out on the wall, and a month later, the contract was revised by the government and they were limiting the amount of companies that could provide service in each area.”

Since 2012, Family 1st Medical has served seven out of nine health care districts, and Monette explained she’s very pleased with the return of the service to the Antigonish area.

“Family 1st now serves eight of the nine districts which makes us the contract provider with the most service territory,” she said, adding the only area they don’t serve is the neighbouring Pictou region, which was formally District 6.

Oliver echoed Monette’s sentiment, explaining she couldn’t be happier they’re able to provide the service again.

“It’s been challenging over the last 10 years having families calling me to see if I could look after them and I haven’t been able to provide them their service if they were going through the government program,” she said. “Only because we were not one of the approved vendors.”

Recently, Oliver sat down with their MLA in Antigonish, Michelle Thompson, to just offer their services and following their meeting, Thompson made some contacts for them within the Department of Health, who were very helpful and supportive of them during the whole process.

“They were willing to sit down, meet with me and take the time to go over the services we were able to offer. We’re a Nova Scotia owned company, so it’s really nice to be able to have people here in the area support a local company as compared to other companies that are across Canada or across North America,” Oliver said. “We were able to sign onto the contract so we’re able to provide service to people in Antigonish, Guysborough and the southern part of Cape Breton Island again. We’re really excited about it.”

What does this mean for those requiring home oxygen in the area, according to the press release, faster discharges from the hospital and an additional choice for those selecting an oxygen provider.

“These people are hospital-bound for the most part, until they are able to get this service provided to them in their home,” Oliver said. “So we usually try to provide same day service, it’s something that when you get the call, we try to action it quite quickly, because this is the only thing holding people up in getting home from the hospital.”

Not being able to speak on their competitor’s response times, she said that being a local company puts them at a geographical advantage as their competitors have to travel from other counties across the province to service patients.

The process is started by hospital employees, she said, and they apply for the funding through the government, the arrangement is made with the vendor to meet the client at the hospital, they follow them home and do the setup in their home, where they review all of the equipment, they do a full respiratory assessment on the patient, and then provide that information back to the doctor.

“I tell my staff, we want to treat our patients as though it’s your mom, or your grandmother,” Oliver said. “So if they want to go home that day, we go home that day.”

In addition to supplying home oxygen, Family 1st Medical Antigonish offers testing for sleep apnea, CPAP therapy, Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), rehab equipment, wheelchairs, elevators, and stair lifts.

They have four Registered Respiratory Therapists on staff, three administrative support staff and a full-time technical support person. Along with their office located on Market Street in Antigonish, the company also hosts three satellite CPAP clinics in Chéticamp, Inverness, and Port Hawkesbury.