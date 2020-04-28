No new cases in Eastern Zone for third consecutive day

HALIFAX: For the third day in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia.

Today, Nova Scotia is reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. The deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 915 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 15 new cases were identified Monday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 483 Nova Scotia tests on April 27 and is operating 24-hours.

As of April 27, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 218 residents and 95 staff.

To date, Nova Scotia has 26,902 negative test results, 915 positive COVID-19 test results and 27 deaths. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90, while 12 individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU. As of now, 522 people have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.