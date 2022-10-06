ANTIGONISH: Sean Fraser recommends university students have honest conversations about difficult issues with people they don’t share a perspective with.

“Don’t fall into the trap that you have to believe a certain thing, or have to do certain things with your time, pursue your interests and engage with people who have different perspectives and you’ll be much richer for the experience,” the Central Nova MP said in a discussion at StFX University on Sept. 22. “The geo-political norms, we took for granted for the past 80 years have been threatened, and in my view, are at risk of coming to an end as a result of the latest invasion by Russia into the Ukraine.”

Presented by the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, as part of their Distinguished Speaker Series, a conversation with the Central Nova Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship was held in Mulroney Hall.

Fraser’s discussion centered around his journey from making the jump from MP to cabinet minister, Canada’s immigration strategy, and how today’s youth can gain leadership skills to become the change-makers of the future.

“I’ve had front row tickets to some of the political debates and decision making tables on some (major) issues,” he indicated.

First elected as the Central Nova MP in 2015, Fraser has previously served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle-Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance from 2019 to 2021, and as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change from 2018 to 2019.

In 2021, Fraser also served concurrently as Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister.

In October 2021, Fraser became Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and he is currently leading Canada’s efforts to boost immigration levels to help drive the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Geo-political instability is really serious, and what happened earlier this year, with the latest invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin has really shaken me a bit,” Fraser said. “My belief is that the International Legal Order that’s been in place since the end of the Second World War, that has helped deliver peace and prosperity to Canadians for more than three-quarters of a century, and what we’ve seen is a violation of the very norms that underpins that International Legal Order.”

The demographic makeup of Canada is something that should cause alarm, Fraser said, with an aging population that’s not being followed by an injection of young people to join the labour force and contribute to communities, at the same scale as they have over the past 50 years.

“About 50 years ago, there were seven workers in Canada for every retired person. Today, there’s three. In Nova Scotia it’s a little more than two,” Fraser said. “And by the time I retire, if something is not done, it’ll be on that same downward trajectory. Aside from populating Canada the old fashion way, I think that leads us to severely boost our immigration levels.”

Fraser suggested when people hear officials like him talk about GDP, job vacancy, and labour force statistics it can feel robotic.

“We can’t lose fact that keeping track of those statistics and trying to advance policies that improve them, are driven by the human experience, by people who live in our communities,” Fraser said. “When I see this deficit of hope that’s stating to grow, it gives me a lot of cause for concerns, because when people stop seeing a better future for themselves, it’s a frightening thing.”

Despite the uncertainty, the medium and long-term potential right now for Canada is something Fraser has never seen in his lifetime.

“When I look at the opportunity for Canada to fill gaps in the supply chain, I see agriculture production in Western Canada that is breaking records this year trying to feed other parts of the world and prevent famine from countries who have relied on the Ukraine to provide their grain,” Fraser said. “I see the climate crisis begging for Canadian solutions because we have the critical minerals that are needed to manufacture battery storage.”

Fielding questions from those in attendance, Fraser was asked about women’s issues in Iran, language issues in Quebec, federal and government-subsidized jobs, housing, and international students.

“One of the things we can’t ignore is we’re not going to be able to boost supply if we don’t grow the labour force; we need to bring in newcomers,” he said. “Right now, the greatest needs in the Canadian economy, and I’m using a too broad of a brush, are health care workers and skilled trades.”

Fraser explained he also sees opportunity in an economy that has a million gaps in the labour force that need to be filled, as long as they can develop the skills domestically, or find people who have the skills and bring them here.

“With the exception of Indigenous communities, every family in Canada came here, initially as a migrant,” he said. “Mine just so happened to show up 250 years ago from Scotland. There are some who arrived 250 days ago from Afghanistan, and others who’ve arrived in the last number of weeks from the Ukraine.”

Every day there are more people becoming Canadians, which the immigration minister said is a beautiful thing.

“When you’re surrounded by people who choose to be Canadian, who realize they are putting their family on a course for a better future for generations, it’s a magical thing to be surrounded by,” Fraser said. “And when you meet their kids, who’re playing soccer or taking skating lessons with your kids, and are doing just as good in school; it’s a really powerful thing, because you realize it’s not just that family that’s going to benefit.”

Fraser added that elected officials should be working with communities to achieve something tangible to make them better, which is helped by residents coming together for the common good.

“I represent several hundred communities in the area of Central Nova. The ones that tend to do better than others over time are the ones that have a handful of people who get together to try to do something to make their hometown a better place to live.” he added. “Those are actually the ones that make it easier for me as an elected official to help out with getting access to grants, because they’ve gotten organized and come up with a plan that’s driven by the community.”