StFX observes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By
Drake Lowthers
-
StFX football’s Colin Buffalo, who is from the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis, Alta., is seen standing with head coach Gary Waterman during a special Truth and Reconciliation event hosted for student-athletes at StFX on Sept. 30.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Members of the StFX football team are seen tying orange ribbons on a fence during a special Truth and Reconciliation event hosted for the university’s student-athletes on Sept. 30.
StFX University President Andy Hakin delivered an emotional speech highlighting the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and stated it’s a day used to reflect.
Lauren Dabrowski, who plays defense for the X-Women’s hockey team, is seen reflecting during the Sept. 30 event at StFX.
StFX football special teams coordinator Jim Daley chats with Human Kinetics professor Angie Kolen during a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event on campus on Sept. 30.
StFX Black Student Advisor Tara Reddick is seen showing her support tying a ribbon with her daughter Julia.
Sister Jovita MacPherson spoke with numerous student-athletes at an event at StFX honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Jayden Thompson, a fourth-year forward on the X-Women hockey team is seen during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at StFX on Sept. 30.