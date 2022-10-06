Community StFX observes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation By Drake Lowthers - October 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp StFX football’s Colin Buffalo, who is from the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis, Alta., is seen standing with head coach Gary Waterman during a special Truth and Reconciliation event hosted for student-athletes at StFX on Sept. 30. Photos by Drake LowthersMembers of the StFX football team are seen tying orange ribbons on a fence during a special Truth and Reconciliation event hosted for the university’s student-athletes on Sept. 30. StFX University President Andy Hakin delivered an emotional speech highlighting the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and stated it’s a day used to reflect. Lauren Dabrowski, who plays defense for the X-Women’s hockey team, is seen reflecting during the Sept. 30 event at StFX. StFX football special teams coordinator Jim Daley chats with Human Kinetics professor Angie Kolen during a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event on campus on Sept. 30. StFX Black Student Advisor Tara Reddick is seen showing her support tying a ribbon with her daughter Julia. Sister Jovita MacPherson spoke with numerous student-athletes at an event at StFX honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Jayden Thompson, a fourth-year forward on the X-Women hockey team is seen during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at StFX on Sept. 30.