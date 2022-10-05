INVERNESS: One person is dead and another was treated for exposure after they fell into the Margaree River while fishing.

On Oct. 4 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Inverness County RCMP said they responded to a report of two men in distress in the Margaree River, near Margaree Forks.

Cpl. Chris Marshall wrote The Reporter via email that the RCMP arrived “a few moments” before Emergency Health Services (EHS) and learned that members of the Margaree Forks Volunteer Fire Department pulled two Massachusetts men from the water.

“The two men were standing in the water fishing when they lost their footing,” Marshall wrote.

The 63-year-old man was treated for signs of exposure and released at the scene, according to Marshall.

CPR was conducted on the 73-year-old man, who was unconscious, the RCMP said, noting that CPR was conducted by members of the volunteer fire department and EHS.

The 73-year-old man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the RCMP added.