CANSO: On Saturday, October 24, the Canso Lions Club had a steady lineup of adults and children for the free community BBQ/take-out project.

The successful BBQ was sponsored by the Department of Energy, Nova Scotia Power, Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage, in partnership with the Canso Lions Club Meals on Wheels Program and Eastern Memorial Hospital.

Practicing COVID-19 precautions, all participants wore masks and practiced social distancing. Over 200 meals were picked up at the Canso Lions Club or delivered to area seniors. Children were given special Halloween treat bags.

The kitchen and hall volunteers included Lions Catherine DeRabbie and Mary Lou Bond, plus Silva Rehel, Jason Kiley, Lynette Newell, and Sierra Newell. During the past few months this project has assisted area seniors with the meals on wheels program and has helped local residents affected by COVID-19.