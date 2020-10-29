HALIFAX: The provincial government announced an investment of more than $134,000 through the Community Food Literacy and Access Fund to improve access to affordable and healthy food while building food literacy.

So far this year the fund is supporting 39 programs. Community organizations will receive funding for programs focused on food access, meal planning, food education, budgeting skills, and community garden building and maintenance.

Strait area recipients include the the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, which was approved for $1,700 for the “Healthy Food in our Gardens!” project.

The Tartan Garden Society of Judique will receive $5,000 for the “ Judique Food Web” project.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury was greenlit for $3,550 for the “Port Hawkesbury Community Garden.”

The Community Food Literacy and Access Fund helps improve access to affordable healthy food and build food literacy and is one of the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage grant programs that help communities enhance assets such as facilities, public places and programs.

Registered Nova Scotia-based non-profit societies, co-operatives and Mi’kmaw communities are eligible for funding.