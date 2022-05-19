Friendship Accord passes 4th anniversary

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has recently passed a milestone.

On May 5, it marked the four-year anniversary of the signing the Friendship Accord between Antigonish County and Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, a document that was deemed “historic” back in 2018.

“Just thinking about the last four years, the last two-and-a-half years have had an interruption with COVID,” Warden Owen McCarron said. “Obviously we’re looking forward to things (getting back to normal) so we can start to look at other opportunities to work with Paqtnkek.”

The one-page accord outlines a framework for the partnership and states that both councils will meet to share ideas at least twice a year. The document also states that they “recognize and accept that we share a territory and common interests, living on traditional Mi’kmaw territory.”

The warden suggested it’s been a privilege to be in a partnership with Paqtnkek and they look forward to continue expanding the dialogue.

He highlighted Paqtnkek’s tremendous pride of the Bayside Travel Centre, which is becoming a nice spot for residents in the community and the travelling public.

“They’re doing a fantastic job there, so we’re certainly looking forward to working with and doing more things around our friends in Paqtnkek on other developments,” McCarron said. “Four years seems like it just flew up, next year will be number five, so we’re certainly looking forward of some kind of something to celebrate that fifth year and looking forward to continuing our good relationship with Paqtnkek.”