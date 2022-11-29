POTLOTEK FIRST NATION: It is expected that funding for the Mi’kmaw Economic Benefits Office will help link Indigenous youth in Cape Breton with jobs of the future.

On Nov. 10, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, announced funding of $823,721 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), to the Mi’kmaw Economic Benefits Office of Nova Scotia (MEBO).

This funding is helping the not- for -profit organization, MEBO, support operational costs over the next two years and help staff maintain key positions, the federal government said. The staff at MEBO help with the delivery of training in trades, and help connect Indigenous post-secondary students to the labour market, they said.

MEBO’s board of directors is comprised of the Chiefs of the five First Nation communities in Cape Breton: Potlotek, Eskasoni, Wagmatcook, We’koqma’q, and Membertou.

Chief Executive Officer of Potlotek, Crystal Nicholas, says local community members benefit by accessing training and work experience in many skills trade fields, and the information communication technology sector.

“Potlotek is pleased to learn of the funding approval from ACOA’s program. The funding will allow this vital organization, MEBO, the ability to continue supporting the Unama’ki Mi’kmaw communities by providing programming to help connect our members to the Nova Scotia Labour Force,” Nicholas said in an emailed statement. “We look forward to the growth of employment and opportunities to come.”

The Indigenous population in Atlantic Canada is one of the fastest growing and youngest in Canada, the federal government said, noting that research shows only 1.5 per cent of people working in Atlantic Canada’s digital industry are Indigenous.

The Mi’kmaw Economic Benefits Office of Nova Scotia addresses underrepresentation and encourages Mi’kmaq youth in Cape Breton to pursue careers in trades and science, technology, engineering and math, the federal government said.

In a statement associated with the funding announcement, Battiste said the Mi’kmaw Economic Benefits Office helps give Indigenous people in Unama’ki the knowledge to get the high-quality jobs they want, and the skills Cape Breton needs.

“They are also helping build workplace diversity, and educating employers on the importance and value of that diversity,” he said. “Today’s announcement will ensure MEBO has the tools and resources needed to continue their important work, and help Indigenous youth and communities thrive.”

The federal government said MEBO identifies opportunities for entrepreneurship and business expansion, increasing the number of Indigenous-owned businesses in Atlantic Canada. They said the organization has been delivering career and business-support programs to all five Mi’kmaq communities in Cape Breton since 2008, and its programs have resulted in the creation of over 1,200 jobs.

Included in the release, Alex Paul, Executive Director of Mi’kmaw Economic Benefits Office of Nova Scotia said MEBO was pleased to hear about the announcement, and it demonstrates the value the federal government places on investing in Indigenous-led community economic development.

“Our board leadership, comprised of the five Unama’ki Chiefs and Councils, knows MEBO’s program initiatives are about preparing the next generation for new technology and a new business future by equipping them with the right tools, training and mentoring opportunities,” he said.

Participants in the P-TECH program gain experience through mentoring, paid internships in jobs related to science, technology, engineering and math and can interview with IBM upon completion, said the federal government.

Other partnerships MEBO has with the Nova Scotia Community College, and the Atlantic Trades Business Seals Program helps Indigenous youth to work in the trade industry, and gives Indigenous journeypersons the skills they need to know to own and manage their business, the federal government added.