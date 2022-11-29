Cormier to remain as deputy mayor in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: Willie Cormier has been re-elected as the Town of Antigonish’s deputy mayor.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Nov. 21, the item of electing a new deputy mayor was on the agenda and Councillor Andrew Murray re-nominated Cormier for “continuity,” while Sean Cameron nominated long-time town councillor Diane Roberts.

Although Councillor Donnie MacInnis wasn’t present at the meeting for the vote, the secret-ballot vote went in Cormier’s favour 4-2.

This will be the third time in Cormier’s municipal political career that he will serve in the role of deputy mayor.

“Last year, the concept on consolidation was introduced; I was on the steering committee, we’ll be doing further work on that and seeing where the whole consolidation process goes,” Cormier told reporters following the meeting. “It’s now in provincial hands, but I think the continuity is a good idea as we work through this process.”

As the deputy mayor, Cormier suggested he’s there to step-in when the mayor is unavailable, but highlighted there are other duties. Once the special legislation is introduced during the spring sitting of the legislature, it will be very busy, he said.

“The mayor, warden and the two deputies will work to build the infrastructure for that new municipal unit,” Cormier said.

Cormier thanked town council for showing their confidence in him to work on this very important file.