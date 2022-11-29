Home Sports Open Cashspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club Sports Open Cashspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club By Mary Hankey - November 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Skip Donald MacCuspic watches as Tom Wagar sweeps a rock into the house during play at the 2022 Cashspiel. MacCuspic chaired the bonspiel and the team were the winners in the Division C final with a 9-5 victory over Team Butler. Photos by Mary HankeyDivision A of the SACCC Open Cashspiel was sponsored by Strait Supplies, Maritime Marine Supply, and Air Liquide. The winners, representing the Mayflower Curling Club, were Mike Callaghan, Pete Ross, Ian Wilson, and Brad Wilson. Carly MacCuspic and Marlene Holle sweep their team’s rock into the house during Draw 4 at the 2022 Cashspiel, hosted by the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. The B Division in the SACCC Open Cashspiel was sponsored by the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury. The winners, representing the Bridgewater Curling Club, were Nick Deagle, Jason vanVoderen, Rob Phillips, and Nick MacInnis. Mark MacNamara from Team Stone, kept a close eye on house after releasing his rock during the B Division final of the 2022 Cashspiel at the curling club in Port Hawkesbury. The C Division of the SACCC Open Cashspiel in Port Hawkesbury was sponsored by B&N Distributors. The winners, representing the Strait Area Community Curling Club, were Donald MacCuspic, Mike McNamara, Tom Wagar, and Doug MacNeil. Nick Deagle skipped his team to victory in the B Division final of the 2022 Cashspiel. The team from Bridgewater had a close 6-5 game against Team Stone from the Sydney Curling Club. Shane Langille and Ryan Ferguson, from Team Leslie, swept their skip’s rock to victory in a draw to the button in their game against Team Granchelli during the 2022 Cashspiel in at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. It was the second year in a row that Mike Callaghan skipped his team to victory in the 2022 Cashspiel held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. The team from the Mayflower Curling Club won with a 9-5 victory over Team Sangster from the Truro Curling Club.