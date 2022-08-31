Home Community Harbour Wars 2022 surpasses fundraising goal Community Harbour Wars 2022 surpasses fundraising goal By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 31, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Lobster trap stacking was the first component of the nautical obstacle course during the 2022 Harbour Wars event, held this year in memory of the late Alayne Martell who was instrumental in directing the first fundraising event in 2019. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia just a few months later and passed away in late 2020. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardThe ‘Hammer Down’ team popped the cork on some celebratory drinks after winning the nautical-themed skills competition Harbour Wars on Aug. 27 at the Little Harbour wharf. The event surpassed its goal of $22,000, the amount raised during the first Harbour Wars outing held in 2019. The Fox 40 throw bag toss was the final part of the nautical obstacle course in Little Harbour on Aug. 27. The nautical obstacle course included a test of the participants’ lobster banding abilities at Harbour Wars 2022. The event also included a silent auction, fun photo booth, a 50/50 draw and numerous food options, all in support of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s Cancer Patient Care Fund. Some quick rope coiling was on display at the friendly competition that raised more than $22,000 for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation’s Tom MacNeil Cancer Patient Care Fund. A tug of war was the deciding event in Harbour Wars 2022 and drew a large crowd at the Little Harbour wharf. The event began the night before with a luminary celebration in memory lost loved ones in the community.