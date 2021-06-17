Game On: Atlantic University Sport announces fall return

ANTIGONISH: The athletic director at StFX University says he cannot wait to hear the sights and sounds that go hand-in-hand with in-person attendance, as collegiate sports are scheduled to make their return in 2021.

Leo MacPherson indicated he couldn’t begin to express how excited StFX is to resume varsity athletics this fall, noting last year was such a challenging year for everyone.

“Our student-athletes and coaches are very pleased to put last year behind us and will embrace this year with much enthusiasm,” MacPherson told The Reporter. “University sport brings people together and helps build community, alumni pride and campus spirit.”

He suggested the return of university sport is a major indicator that society will be returning to a sense of normalcy “in the very near future,” as the conference intends to pursue a full season in 2021-22.

On June 9, Atlantic University Sport (AUS) announced its long-anticipated intention to return to play, following the cancellation of 2020-21 regular season competition and championship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce our intention to return to sport this fall,” AUS Executive Director Phil Currie said. “This will obviously be contingent upon the most up-to-date public health directives, but we are optimistic that things will continue to go in the right direction, and that our student-athletes will be back on the field of play this fall.”

Regular season competition and any exhibition play will begin in the month of September with AUS football, soccer, rugby and cross country competition getting underway.

The conference’s football schedule will be modified to facilitate a September start, while the remaining fall sports will follow a similar format to past seasons.

Winter sports are also anticipated to follow similar formats and timelines to previous seasons.

AUS President John Richard, who also serves as the Chair of the AUS Return-to-Play Committee, acknowledged this season likely won’t look identical to pre-pandemic years but hopes it looks more like 2019 than it did in 2020.

“With university sport being such a key piece of the fabric of our university institutions, and a vital aspect of our communities, we all stand ready and united to do whatever is required to achieve our return,” Richard said.

Plans to return to a fall athletic schedule were unanimously supported at a recent meeting of the AUS board of directors, which is comprised of the presidents of each of its 11 member universities.

Last fall, AUS announced the formation of a committee dedicated to exploring possible return-to-play options for January 2021 and beyond.

The Return-to-Play Committee was comprised of an athletic director from each of the four Atlantic provinces, along with two representatives from the AUS conference office. Its mandate was to develop a framework which would allow for a safe and viable return to competition.

The committee developed a comprehensive framework which includes guidelines for participants and facilities, travel considerations, risk mitigation strategies and contingency plans, and possible approaches to sport programming.

This framework, which was reviewed by public health in the four Atlantic provinces, as well as the AUS board of directors, is now in the process of being updated and will be pivotal to the conference’s return to play in the 2021-22 season.

“The people around our table are so passionate about sport and about student-athletes, so to say that everyone is excited to return to sport this fall is an understatement,” Currie said. “We can’t wait to get back to doing what we all love and see our student-athletes back on the field of play come September.”

What remains fundamental to the framework is the principle that the most current public health directives will always determine the approach and that any and all planned competition may be altered or cancelled in the event of a new or worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in any relevant region.

AUS intends to release the 2021-22 schedules and fall and winter championship dates and hosts sometime soon.