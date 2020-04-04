Eastern Zone has 23 COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX: Newly released statistics from the province show there are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Northern Zone has 24 cases, the Western Zone has 35, and in the Central Zone there are 154.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Twenty-nine new cases were identified yesterday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 800 Nova Scotia tests on Friday, April 3.

While most cases in Nova Scotia to date have been connected to travel or a known case, it is now known there is community spread. This is expected and why the testing strategy continues to be adjusted. Part of that is increasing lab capacity. Processing at the lab is moving to 24/7 operations on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 8,964 negative test results and 236 confirmed cases. Those cases range in age from under 10 to over 80. Four individuals are currently in hospital. Fifty individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at:https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19, they can go to: https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

It is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, updated daily testing numbers, up-to-date information, handwashing posters. and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and recently extended to April 19.