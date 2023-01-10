Germany battles Austria in Antigonish

By
Drake Lowthers
-
David Reinbacher (left) advances the puck with Germany’s Haakon Hänelt on hot pursuit.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Austria celebrates their overtime goal defeating Germany 4-3 in IIHF exhibition play at StFX on Dec. 20.
Austria’s Max Stiegler carries the puck into the attacking zone as Germany’s Leon van der Linde provides pressure.
Things got a little physical near the end of regulation resulting in Adrian Klein (left) and Finn van Ee mixing it up, before Austria won 4-3 in overtime.
Montreal draft pick and captain of the Austrian team, Vinzenz Rohrer, had a strong showing in Antigonish.
Jakob Lippitsch was among the final cuts for team Austria.
Luca Hauf, who plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL, lines up for a face off.
This German assistant captain listens to instructions from his coach.
Simon Wolf watches as his German team takes on Austria.
QMJHL Gatineau Olympiques’ Haakon Hänelt picks up the puck in the defensive zone for Germany during their 4-3 OT loss to Austria in Antigonish.
Rihards Babulis watches the play unfold in front of him.
Germany’s Adrian Klein watches the play during an exhibiton game in Antigonish on Dec. 20. Germany and Austria hosted training camps at StFX prior to the IIHF tournament.
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers