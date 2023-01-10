ANTIGONISH: The town is preparing for a significant deficit from the Antigonish Arena.

During Town Councillor Donnie MacInnis’ arena committee report, he advised the arena commission met in December and with the hiring of their new arena manager, he wanted to make council aware there have been some additional expenses in terms of that particular transitio, as well as pieces of outdated equipment.

MacInnis explained with the ownership of the arena being split with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, any potential deficit would be shared with their municipal counterparts.

“We’re hoping that in January we might have more of an update in what we’re looking at for a deficit,” the councillor said.

Jeff Lawrence, the town’s CAO suggested the amount would be “quite substantial,” but also highlighted the rink as being an important piece of the community.