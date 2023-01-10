ANTIGONISH: The town is preparing for a significant deficit from the Antigonish Arena.

During Town Councillor Donnie MacInnis’ arena committee report, he advised the arena commission met in December and with the hiring of their new arena manager, he wanted to make council aware there have been some additional expenses in terms of that particular transitio, as well as pieces of outdated equipment.

MacInnis explained with the ownership of the arena being split with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, any potential deficit would be shared with their municipal counterparts.

“We’re hoping that in January we might have more of an update in what we’re looking at for a deficit,” the councillor said.

Jeff Lawrence, the town’s CAO suggested the amount would be “quite substantial,” but also highlighted the rink as being an important piece of the community.

Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.