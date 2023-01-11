PORT HAWKESBURY: The executive director of Strait Area Transit (SAT) says she is ecstatic her organization is receiving almost half a million dollars to assist developing rural, public transit.

The comments were made by Amber Carrigan during a funding announcement at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Jan. 9, in which SAT received federal and provincial funding of $499,812 for the purchase of three new vehicles.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said public transportation should be available to all Canadians, no matter where they live.

Through the first federal fund aimed at addressing the transit needs of rural and remote communities, Kelloway announced a federal contribution of $399,849 to SAT.

“Our government is supporting solutions that will make it easy for residents in the Quad Counties to get around more easily, and in a more affordable way,” he said. “The vehicles will be used primarily for the most vulnerable populations in Inverness and Richmond counties. This project will help to ensure that residents, including vulnerable populations have convenient, accessible transit options to get around to the communities and access programs and services.”

Inverness MLA and Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster was also on hand to announce provincial support of $99,963.

The federal and provincial funding will help expand SAT’s fixed and pre-booked door-to-door and wheelchair accessible service for all residents.

Taking a moment to shed some light on their organization, Carrigan explained SAT is a non-profit, co-operative that provides a community-based transit system in Richmond and Inverness counties along with the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

“Strait Area Transit has provided a vital link for many residents, enabling riders to attend medical appointments, to get to work or school, run errands, in short filling their basic day-to-day needs,” she said. “Many success factors have contributed to this achievement and growth, including significant ongoing investments from municipalities, provincial and federal government, and the dedicated staff that firmly believe in SAT and are committed to help the service expand and remain successful.”

Without funding streams like the Rural Transportation Solutions Fund or the Accessible Transportation Assistance Program, Carrigan said SAT would not be able to continue providing all inclusive, reliable, accessible transit services to the residents of the Strait area.

“Rural transportation is an essential service to all,” she said. “With the purchase of three Ford Transits, it gives Strait Area Transit the ability to have a further reach to our local communities.”

According to a release, the new Rural Transit Solutions Fund, which is part of the Permanent Public Transit Fund, will provide $250 million over five years to help Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.