ST. PETER’S: A 58-year-old Glace Bay woman facing impaired driving charges is scheduled to appear in court next month.

In a press release issued today, Richmond County District RCMP said they charged the woman on Highway 104 in Louisdale after breath samples she provided were over “three times the legal limit.”

On April 25 at around 1:30 p.m., the RCMP said they received a report “of an erratic driver” in a black Volkswagen Passat who was “swerving from the shoulder to the centre line,” before pulling into a parking lot in St. Peter’s.

An officer attended the area and located the vehicle on Highway 104, the RCMP said, noting that the officer “observed that the vehicle was swerving and driving erratically.” After a traffic stop, the officer said the driver “was displaying signs of impairment by alcohol,” according to police.

After the driver provided a sample of breath into an Approved Screening Device which resulted in a fail, the RCMP said she was arrested and transported to the St. Peter’s Detachment. They said the woman provided breath samples that registered an alcohol concentration of 280 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The RCMP added that the driver was later released and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 27 on charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation over the legal limit.