I’m writing today as a life-long resident of Inverness whose small business has seen growth and expansion by the opportunities that Cabot Cape Breton has provided for our community and region.

There has been a lot of conversation about Cabot’s proposed development of a new golf course in West Mabou. I am among the many local voices of support for this project. However, one of the criticisms I’ve been hearing is that the economic benefit of the project would not be substantial, as these are only seasonal jobs. As a small business owner in Inverness, my experience could not be further from what this criticism suggests.

When I graduated from high school, Inverness looked very different than it does today. In 1986, graduating and moving away were very common, as jobs in Inverness were limited. I chose to stay in the area and began my business, D.J. MacLean & Sons Contracting Ltd. 35 years ago. Over the years and a lot of hard work, the services we provide have come to include all manner of building needs, and we’ve worked on everything from home renovations and new home constructions, to larger commercial renovations and construction.

When I started the business, I began with a crew of six employees. Today, I’m proud to directly employ almost 70 people. A lot of this growth can be directly attributed to Cabot.

My crew has been responsible for a number of projects at Cabot, including renovating the Public House, constructing the second phase of the lodge, the Panorama renovation, and the construction of Hillside Homes and Dunes Cottages. Outside of my company, other skilled tradespeople in the area have also benefited, providing a much-needed economic boost to the community.

The growth triggered by Cabot in Inverness has resulted in significant growth in the wider community. In my company specifically, the individuals who work for the business, whether they’re unionized or not, receive union wages. These professionals work year-round on projects completely unrelated to the golf course. One of the biggest drivers of business in recent years has been the construction of new homes to accommodate newcomers to our community. Renovations for local businesses have also been plentiful, as many businesses require upgrading and expansions as they grow.

The nature of many jobs in the tourism industry is that they’re seasonal. Far from being unique to Cabot, this is the standard for tourism jobs in areas like ours where changes in the weather dictate the amount of time businesses can be fully operational. Adding more of these jobs will certainly have a positive impact on the community of Mabou and its economy that extends beyond the tourism season. The ripple effect of the golf course will lead to more year-round jobs and growth that isn’t limited to the warmer months.

Looking around Inverness today, I see a different community than the one I saw when I graduated. Not only are more young people choosing to remain here after graduating, but people who made the hard choice to leave Cape Breton to look for work are beginning to come home. Young families are able to live here, send their children to local schools, earn a decent living, and participate in the community. Now, career options in Inverness aren’t limited but instead are full of possibility.

David MacLean

Inverness