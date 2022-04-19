CSAP critical of province’s disinterest in French language legislation

HALIFAX: The Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) is taking issue with the lack of action from the provincial government to protect the French language in Nova Scotia.

On April 12, the Liberal caucus introduced the Acadian and Francophone Education Act, which Clare MLA and Acadian Affairs and Francophonie critic Ronnie LeBlanc said would ensure that CSAP students receive an education that is compliant with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and which reflects the cultural and linguistic rights of Acadians and Francophones in Nova Scotia.

“The new act would give more ability for the CSAP to manage its affairs internally for programming, for hiring, for all those things within the system,” the Liberal MLA noted. “Right now, the approach is a one size fits all and French first education is not the same as English education; the needs are sometimes different. There needs to be some flexibility for the CSAP to be able to manage some of that programming.”

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party said it consulted with the CSAP to develop the legislation, which they described as “the first of its kind in Canada.”

While LeBlanc told The Reporter he feels “the government will take the bill seriously,” CSAP executive director Michel Collette said he is disappointed with the province’s response thus far.

“The reality is, since they’ve come to power, there’s been very little to no conversation with them regarding this,” said Collette. “It took us six months for them to set up a one hour meeting. The minister speaks about this being a priority for her; her and I have a very different opinion of what a priority is.”

Collette cautioned this is not political for him.

“This is what’s in the best interests of the 6,500 students within the CSAP that I look at every day, and those 13,000 parents, and that 1,200 staff. For me, that’s what important,” he said. “I truly hope that nobody makes it political and they stop and look and look at the document, which was skillfully written, and make decisions based on that document, versus political minds.”

LeBlanc said the process started in 2018 when the Glaze report recommended that the elected CSAP school board remain in place but provided no overall vision for the French school board.

“The minister won’t lose the authority to oversee the CSAP, it’s more of the day-to-day management within the CSAP and the ability to make decisions that are best for the CSAP,” he said of the bill. “Sometimes the Department of Education puts forward some programming that works for the English education but doesn’t work for French first education.”

Collette told The Reporter the mandates from the province three years ago created an unworkable situation.

“They created a structure where decisions are taken by the minister and imposed on everybody. So everybody becomes the same,” he said. “When the government centralized everything, it got to the point where they started imposing policies on everybody. There is some value to that, when everybody is the same, but in education, we’re not the same, we’re all very different. The CSAP and the Francophone education students specifically have a different subset of skills, they learn differently, there’s the whole culture piece that’s integrated, there’s the whole language piece that’s integrated as well.”

To avoid future problems, Collette suggested the province do more consultation during the development of policy rather than when it’s finished.

“This bill talks about a number of pieces, but fundamentally, it places the CSAP as experts in minority language and culture in Nova Scotia,” he said. “And rightfully so, because that’s what our staff does, all day long.”

Noting this was part of the reason why he wanted to be an MLA, LeBlanc added this legislation is about creating opportunities.

“I see other students having gone through the system, or who went to French universities who are doctors and lawyers, to me, that’s an opportunity that I want to make sure that all Acadians and Francophones in this province have going forward for 50 or 100 years, or as long as absolutely possible,” he added. “This is where, personally, I’m coming from. I’ve seen the benefits, first hand, of the CSAP when it came to preserving our language and culture and I want to ensure that continues.”