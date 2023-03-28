SHERBROOKE: Scott Beaver says the St. Mary’s River Association (SMRA) can’t wait to start work.

On March 17, SMRA’s president announced they were selected as successful applicants for the federal Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund, a new federal fund that replaces the Coastal Restoration Fund.

Over the next four years, the association’s $1,565,000 will be spent to complete important conservation initiatives in the St. Mary’s River watershed.

“I certainly believe the $1.56 million is really acknowledging the ecological integrity of the river system and reaffirming to our team that we are on the right path,” Beaver told The Reporter. “We are delighted and can’t wait to get our boots wet.”

The Chéticamp River Salmon Association will see $15,785 for key restoration, planning and education activities in the Chéticamp River watershed; the Margaree Salmon Association will get $16,400 for a Margaree River watershed in-stream restoration project; the Inverness South Anglers Association will be awarded $20,500 for their Mull River restoration project; and the Antigonish Rivers Association will receive $32,800 for aquatic restoration and monitoring.

Beaver indicated the association’s executive, board members, and membership are very excited to be the recipients of the funding that will be used to continue efforts within the watershed to restore degraded aquatic habitat using known and proven river restoration techniques.

“We will use the funds to continue building on the in-stream habitat restoration work we have been doing since the development of our 2013 St. Mary’s River Recovery Strategy Report was created,” he said. “The funds from the AERF will focus on more in-stream work with structures reinforcing the bank called armour rock as well as sills and groins.”

In 2014, the SMRA team decided to focus on four ways to address habitat issues identified within the report by addressing in-stream restoration, water chemistry issues, fish access to the watershed, and stock enhancement.

“We have successfully addressed all of these since then, in many river projects we have taken on,” Beaver said.

Highlighting a major milestone of the organization, 2023 marks the 10th anniversary since the St. Mary’s River Recovery Strategy Report was developed.

“The 2013 report repeated DFO’s conclusion that the freshwater habitat within the St. Mary’s River needed to be improved to increase the productivity of Atlantic salmon populations across all stages of their life-cycle,” Beaver said. “Over the last 10 years, over $3 million has been spent in this watershed to make habitat improvements on over 30 kilometres of the river and its tributaries.”

Three days after receiving the biggest funding contribution in SMRA’s history, it was announced they would be receiving an additional $24,600 for a Black Brook bank stabilization project.

“Here our team will restore the river so there is only one channel creating a deeper and narrower section,” Beaver said. “This in turn, creates new locations for Atlantic salmon to find cool water refuge and spots where they can hide from predators.”

The Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation (ASFC) announced $1.7 million in funding to 76 recipients on March 20, which includes a portion of funding to the SMRA and four other local projects in what’s being described as “exciting, innovative work” in the areas of conservation, restoration, education and scientific research.

“The Atlantic Salmon Conservation Foundation’s new and continued partnerships with municipalities, Indigenous groups, communities and conservation associations across Atlantic Canada and Quebec will allow for further strides in the effort to protect wild Atlantic salmon from the various threats facing the species,” a release read.

“We are confident that the projects receiving funding this year will make significant contributions to an already impressive record of conservation efforts from years past,” Rémi Bujold, ASCF’s chairman of the board said. “As the foundation continues to work towards expanding our funding capacity and reach, I’d like to once again express my admiration and gratitude to our dedicated recipient-partners, volunteers and staff for their steadfast commitment to salmon conservation.”