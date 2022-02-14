WESTVILLE: The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) charged two people, including a resident of Guysborough County.

On Feb. 10, at approximately 2:20 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Westville, and during a search, they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, a digital scale, and an electronic device, according to a press release issued today.

While the traffic stop was occurring, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Central West River. They said man was at the home was placed under arrest for possessing cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and for possession of stolen property. During the search, police said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, an illicit cannabis grow operation, electronic devices, illegal cigarettes, a firearm, a stolen side-by-side, a stolen utility trailer, and several other stolen tools and equipment.

Photos courtesy Nova Scotia RCMP

This stolen utility trailer was located at a property in Pictou County.

The PCISCEU charged a 37-year-old Guysborough County man with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

The integrated police unit also charged a 51-year-old Pictou County man with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

The third man was later released from custody and will not be facing charges, the PCISCEU noted.

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court in May.

The investigation involves the Westville Police Service, Stellarton Police Service, New Glasgow Regional Police Service, and the Pictou County District RCMP.