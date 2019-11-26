Larger than expected financial surplus projected for the Town of Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: The town is projecting a larger surplus than expected.

During last week’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members heard an updated version of the town’s financial projections for the current fiscal year.

The town originally looked at a surplus of around $34,000. Thanks to an increase in revenue and a decrease in expenditures, the new projected surplus is around $231,000, which amounts to about two per cent of the town’s overall budget.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town did a lot of capital projects this year, adding council is pleased with the various department heads for their fiscal responsibility.

“With the weather starting to get colder, you have no idea, that could be spent in a snowy week for sure, but as of right now at mid-season, it’s looking pretty good for a surplus in the spring,” she said. “With the amount of capital expenditures that we’ve had this year and the work that we’ve done, to come in under budget is something that staff work very hard and take pride in.”

Boucher added she is pleased overall with the budget.