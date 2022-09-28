Guysborough to benefit from active transportation funding

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) is set to increase pedestrian safety by taking residents and visitors from adjacent communities off the gravel shoulder on Route 16 and onto an expanded network of sidewalks.

During a virtual funding announcement on Sept. 23, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Breton-Canso, Mike Kelloway, announced over $3.9 million in joint funding to extend the network of sidewalks in the community of Guysborough, a growth center within MODG.

The Government of Canada is providing $2,374,800 for this project through the Active Transportation Fund, while the MODG is contributing $1,583,200.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support an increase in the “modal share” of active transportation, in support of Canada’s first National Active Transportation Strategy.

Canada’s National Active Transportation Strategy, Kelloway highlighted, is the country’s first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits.

“The strategy’s aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks,” he said. “And to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.”

The local project will construct over 2,500 metres of sidewalk, as well as benches, signage, and crosswalks; 980 metres of new sidewalk will connect the existing sidewalk along Main Street, to medical facilities, as well as senior and nursing homes on the northern side of Guysborough.

“An expansion of the sidewalk network in Guysborough has been on the radar of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough for many years,” Warden Vernon Pitts said. “This investment in active transportation infrastructure allows the designated growth center of Guysborough to become an inclusive and more cohesive community on the move.”

An additional 1,610 meters of sidewalk towards the south will connect residents to essential businesses and services, including grocery and hardware stores, as well as provincial government offices and employment services.

“Investments in active transportation infrastructure help build inclusive, connected communities, where everyone can access essential services and local businesses,” Kelloway said. “Paving sidewalks on busy roads is essential to keep residents safe as they move around the community, go to work each day and pick up groceries for their families.”

Once completed, the sidewalk extension project will offer safe, inclusive transportation options for residents and a healthier means of travel with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

“This expansion greatly improves walkability in the Shiretown of Guysborough by creating safe connectivity between the healthcare facilities, school, recreational facilities, government offices, retail and service providers,” Pitts said. “All the while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle for our residents and visitors to the area.”

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada indicated they are growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

“The expansion of active transportation networks in Canadian communities is an important way in which our government is working to reduce congestion and emissions, promote healthier lifestyles, and protect our environment,” Kelloway said. “All together making our communities safe for everyone.”