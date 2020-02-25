GUYSBOROUGH: The municipality’s warden says municipal officials are looking at ways to avoid a conflict between the Gran Fondo and the Lost Shores Thunder Rally, which are both scheduled for the same weekend in September.

During the regular monthly municipal council meeting, councillors discussed a request for a letter of support for the Lost Shores Thunder Rally.

Following the meeting, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said it makes more sense to split up the events.

“By holding it on two separate weekends, you get an influx of people from outside our municipality on two weekends, which drives the economy,” he said. “It’s a simple math equation – two is better than one, always has been, unless it’s bad things.”

District five councillor Janet Peitzsche aired her concerns of having both bicycles and motorcycles sharing the road at the same time. Fin Armsworthy, who is the councillor for district eight, responded that the routes for the two events don’t conflict.

Pitts said the organizers of the motorcycle rally have formally asked for the municipality’s support.

“We have conflict with the Fondo and the Thunder Rally – they’re looking for a letter,” he said. “We have no problem issuing a letter of support in regards to the rally, but there are certain conditions in that letter, if they meet those conditions, we will issue the letter.”

Pitts added they’ll withhold their support if the conditions aren’t met.

For more on the controversy between the municipality and the Lost Shores Gran Fondo, see: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/warden-stands-behind-caos-comments-doesnt-consider-them-a-threat/.