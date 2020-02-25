Sports Strait Area Community Curling Club hosts 2020 Industrial Bonspiel By Mary Hankey - February 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp It wasn’t hard to tell that this curling team are hard-core Canadien fans. Team Cluett (from left) Mark Spear, Nancy Cluett, Dave Cluett, and Raylene Spear, were the top winners in the 2020 Industrial Bonspiel. Major sponsors for the 15-team bonspiel were Canso Ford, Tri-Mac Toyota, and Gateway Hyundai. Fifteen teams vied for the title of the Draw to the Button champions, sponsored by MacLeod Lorway Insurance, during the Industrial Bonspiel at the curling club in Port Hawkesbury. The victors were the team representing Port Hawkesbury Paper with (from left) Neil MacNeil, Lisa Taylor, Faye Carmichael from MacLeod Lorway, and Mike McNamara. Missing was skip, Donald MacCuspic. Photos by Mary HankeyDuring the Industrial Bonspiel five new curlers were the recipients of a one-year membership for the upcoming curling season. The lucky winners were (from left) Philiippe Gagnon, Amy Carver, Monica MacKenzie, Taylor Dowling, and Kyle Cyr.It was a close game in the Division A final and the team representing Fox Group Business with (from left) Simon Maltby, Michael Steele, Emmett MacIver, and Gabriel Organ were the Runners-up. Also curling for the team over the weekend was Federico Zovatto.The Drawing A Blank team with (from left) Tracy Davinson, Carmen DeGruchy, Sharmaine Shea, and Fred Matthews were the winners of the Division B final for the 2020 Industrial Bonspiel.Representing and sponsored by Gateway Hyundai, the winners of Division C in the Strait Area Community Curling Club’s Industrial Bonspiel were (from left) Kyle Cyr, Todd Barrett, and Andrea Zovatto. Andrea Zovatto was calling the line for the team representing Gateway Hyundai, against the team from the East Coast Credit Union in the Division C final. Fifteen teams took part in the 2020 Industrial Bonspiel over the weekend.Iris Stanley and Jim MacRae from Team Hook, watched as Carmen DeGruchy from Drawing A Blank team, called the line during the Division B final of the 2020 Industrial Bonspiel.The team representing Fox Business Group had a tight final against Team Cluett in the Division A final during the Industrial Bonspiel. With Michael Steele in the house calling the line, Emmett MacIver and Gabriel Organ followed Simon Maltby’s rock down the sheet.Dave Cluett and Raylene Spear followed skip Mark Spear’s rock down the ice, during the A Division final of the 2020 Industrial Bonspiel. The weekend event at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury had 15 teams participate.Meranda Fitzgerald, who was Bonspiel Chair for the 2020 Industrial Bonspiel, had her team cheering her on, during the Draw to the Button competition. All participants used the stick for their delivery during the competition, sponsored by MacLeod Lorway Insurance.Yvette Boudreau had the crowd on their feet singing along and dancing to her fantastic music over the weekend.