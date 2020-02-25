Cash Spiel draws crowds at Chedabucto Curling Club

Being the winners of the Ron Chisholm Hydro-Seed “Team-Closest-to-the-Pin Competition” in the Chedabucto Curling Club Skins Cash Spiel, Team Luddington holds their prizes. Pictured are (from left) Kay Chisholm, Vanessa Dort, and George Luddington. Absent is George Nahrebecky. Photo by Phil O’Regan

Team Luddington won $125 in the Scotia Diesel Services division of the Chedabucto Curling Club’s Skins Cash Spiel. Pictured are (from left) Vanessa Dort, Kay Chisholm, George Luddington. Absent are team member George Nahrebecky, spare Ray Bates, and spare Margaret Hadley. Photo by Phil O’Regan

Team Long won $165 in the Mulgrave Machine Works division of the Chedabucto Curling Club’s Skins Cash Spiel. Pictured are (from left) Doug Dort, Doug Avery, Paul Long, and Phil O’Regan. Photo by Ray Bates

Winning the honour of placing second in the two top teams’ playoff in the Chedabucto Curling Club Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline Skins Cash Spiel was Team Jamieson. Pictured are (from left) Jack Leonard, Evelyne Jamieson, Maurice Landry, and Gerry Jamieson. Photo by Phil O’Regan

Team DeCoff took home $300 from the Mulgrave Machine Works division of the Chedabucto Curling Club’s Skins Cash Spiel. Pictured are (from left) Fred Sullivan, Lois MacDonald, Neil DeCoff, and Mary K. Connolly. Photo by Phil O’Regan

Team Armstrong wins $120 in the Scotia Diesel Services division of the Chedabucto Curling Club’s Skins Cash Spiel. Pictured are (from left) Margaret Hadley (spare), Rev. Heather Manuel, Don Armstrong, Chris West, Francis Brymer (spare). Absent is Ray Bates (spare). Photo by Phil O’Regan

Being the winner of the Chedabucto Curling Club Skins Cash Spiel’s Ron Chisholm Hydro-Seed “Curler-Closest-to-the-Pin Competition” at 1.5 inches, Vanessa Dort accepts her prize from Maurice Landry, Bonspiel Committee. Photo by Phil O’Regan

BOYLSON: The Chedabucto Curling Club (CCC) held its annual Skins Cash Spiel on February 22 and 23.

A skins format in curling has the teams playing with point values assigned for each win. In the skins playoff, a dollar value is assigned for each end won thereby giving the teams possible cash prizes.

Cash prizes for the CCC’s 2020 Skins Cash Spiel were donated by Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline, Mulgrave Machine Works, Scotia Diesel and Ron Chisholm Hydro-Seeding.