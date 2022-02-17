Hamilton-Hinch shares African Nova Scotian story of history, racism, resilience

ANTIGONISH: The Black student advisor at StFX University says it’s an incredible opportunity for the university and broader community to hear Barb Hamilton-Hinch, speak and like the namesake of the lecture series, she has a true love of their community and uplifting Black students.

“Here at StFX, my job is to advocate for Black students; make sure they have access to resources, help to strengthen the voice of Black students, help to encourage future Black students to attend StFX, and continue to find ways to honour our African heritage, not only during African Heritage Month, but all year round,” Tara Reddick said. “In some ways, you have helped to shape me, and I know Dr. Agnes would be very proud of you today, not just for the lecture you’re about to give, but for your continual passion for advocating for Black students, shaping young minds and uplifting our communities.”

The StFX Sociology department hosted the 12th annual Dr. Agnes Calliste African Heritage Lecture featuring Hamilton-Hinch on Feb. 10 over Zoom, as current provincial COVID-19 public health measures didn’t allow for an in-person event.

Building on the African Heritage Month theme this year of “Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians,” Hamilton-Hinch took participants on a journey of the effects of anti-Black racism on the lives of African Nova Scotians, and the resistance of many to fight for change.

Originally from the historical African Nova Scotian communities of Beechville and Cherrybrook, Hamilton-Hinch is currently employed at Dalhousie University as the associate vice president of equity and inclusion and an associate professor in the in the School of Health and Human Performance.

Prior to Hamilton-Hinch’s keynote, Lorraine Reddick, a founding member and co-chair of the Committee for Black and Aboriginal Student Success (CABSS), presented the Black Leaders Awards to three local students; Marcel Desmond, a second year Bachelor of Arts student, Thabiti Jacob Matthew, a first year diploma student in Engineering student, and her grandson Dondre Reddick, who is in his third year of a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Like Calliste, Hamilton-Hinch’s work examines the impact of structural, systemic and institutional racism on diverse populations, particularly people of African descent.

Addressing the lecture, Hamilton-Hinch acknowledged her ancestors for whose shoulders she stands on today, especially the spirits of her mom and dad.

“There’s an African proverb that’s very fitting for tonight, ‘Until lions tell their tale, the story of the hunt will always glorify the hunter,’” she said. “It is time for us to tell our story, and not leave it for the hunter.”

The intent of Hamilton-Hinch’s lecture was to provide people with a brief history of African Nova Scotians, not only by sharing the story of their history, but their story of racism and resilience as people of African descent. She highlighted a people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.

“I think my own lack of knowledge of African people propelled me further into wanting to learn, research, and teach about the lived experiences of people of African descent,” Hamilton-Hinch said. “Students in Sierra Leone often know more about our Nova Scotian Black history than our students do in Nova Scotia.”

The comments were made as the province recently celebrated the 230th anniversary of the Black Loyalists Exodus to Sierra Leone in 1792, in which 1,196 Black Loyalists set off on 15 ships for what they later established as Freetown.

“The lived experiences and the silent voices of those who are being discriminated against need to be heard. The voices of parents and guardians who are fighting for an equitable education for their children needs to be heard,” she said. “The voices of Black teachers and professors who fought and fight every day for our children need to be heard.”

In 2017, Hamilton-Hinch said when the United Nations visited Nova Scotia to complete some of their own research, they discovered the educational inequities are unchanged 30 years after the end of segregation.

“The last segregated school to close in Nova Scotia was in 1983,” she said. “I want you to think about that for a minute, when people talk about the fact that this should have changed.”

Speaking on the namesake of the lecture series, Norine Verberg, chair and associate professor of StFX’s Sociology department, advised Calliste, who joined the department in 1984 was both powerful and gentle, was someone who spoke truth to power, and showed social change is built upon one rebellious act, followed by another.

“She showed us it takes community and community building to achieve greater social justice,” Verberg said. “While we celebrate Dr. Calliste’s accomplishments, we must also acknowledge her bravery and her tenacity, we must acknowledge this gentle, wise and fierce soul that took it upon herself to be that faithful voice against tyranny.”

The live video of Hamilton-Hinch’s full lecture is posted on StFX University’s Facebook page.