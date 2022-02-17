Some vehicles, inlcuding this SUV, took their chances as they drove down Antigonish’s washed-out Main Street on the morning of Feb. 9, even though the town had closed the road due to safety concerns.
Photos by Drake Lowthers
Sections of downtown Antigonish, including a portion of Main Street, along with Elm Street, St. Mary’s Street and the Creighton Parking Lot, were closed on Feb. 9 due to localized flooding after heavy rains.
Elm Street in Antigonish was closed for several hours to motorists as water levels receded.
A woman is seen wading through the ankle-high water to cross Elm Street in Antigonish.
A transport truck had no issue getting through the massive pool of water that accumulated on Main Street.
Despite a section of Main Street being closed to traffic, numerous vehicles drove around the baricades rather than taking the detour that was in place.