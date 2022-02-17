Home Community Heavy rain, melting snow and ice create flooding in Antigonish Community Heavy rain, melting snow and ice create flooding in Antigonish By Drake Lowthers - February 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Some vehicles, inlcuding this SUV, took their chances as they drove down Antigonish’s washed-out Main Street on the morning of Feb. 9, even though the town had closed the road due to safety concerns. Photos by Drake LowthersSections of downtown Antigonish, including a portion of Main Street, along with Elm Street, St. Mary’s Street and the Creighton Parking Lot, were closed on Feb. 9 due to localized flooding after heavy rains. Elm Street in Antigonish was closed for several hours to motorists as water levels receded. A woman is seen wading through the ankle-high water to cross Elm Street in Antigonish. A transport truck had no issue getting through the massive pool of water that accumulated on Main Street. Despite a section of Main Street being closed to traffic, numerous vehicles drove around the baricades rather than taking the detour that was in place.