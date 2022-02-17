Richmond Villa residents given the gift of music

GRAND RIVER: A Richmond Villa employee is bringing a little joy into the lives of residents.

Debra Froese works in dietary and environmental services, and is a multi-task worker who assists Continuing Care Assistants and nurses. She describes the Richmond Villa as a wonderful place to work.

“I love what I do. Not everybody is fortunate enough to enjoy going to work,” she told The Reporter. “It’s an amazing place to work, but even so, it’s an amazing place to live… I’ve never worked with people who are as caring and as efficient as they are at the Villa. If I end up there one day, which could very well happen, I would be happy to live there. They’re very, very organized, the training is good, the staff is very compassionate, they’re great with the residents, but great with each other.”

Due to isolation from family, friends, and even fellow residents, Froese said seniors have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, even though Villa residents are “treated very well.”

Although she started not long ago at the St. Peter’s facility, Froese has worked in this field for years.

“When I started at the Villa, it was about a year-and-a-half ago, so the pandemic was in full swing, and it really made me realize how lonely people can get,” she recalled. “When I got there, they could leave their rooms, but prior to that, they couldn’t even leave their rooms. They couldn’t have visitors in and it was just heartbreaking. You get to that point in your life where you’re retired and you can no longer look after yourself, and now your family can’t even come in the door and give you a hug.”

During a shift three weeks ago, Froese got an idea.

“I glanced out the window, as I was wiping off the tables, and it had started snowing, and just inadvertently started to sing ‘Let it Snow’ to myself, and a couple of the residents who were still sitting there started to sing it with me,” she recounted. “I thought, ‘gee, this is really neat, I wish played an instrument so that could play for them when we have downtime, or a few minutes to spare.’”

While she felt a guitar would be too cumbersome, Froese got the idea to use the much smaller ukulele, which has only four strings.

“I came home and I told my husband about my day at work, and when I mentioned learning to play the ukulele so I could play for the residents, he jumped all over it; he thought it was just the greatest idea going,” she recalled.

Not only did he think it was a great idea, Froese said her partner, musician Bill Culp, helped out.

“Bill helps me a little bit with fingering for chords,” she said. “I don’t necessarily have natural rhythm. The strumming I’m still practicing. He said, ‘take it to work with you, and when you have some time, play for them.’”

The next time she was able to find the time at work, Froese decided to whip out the instrument.

“I started to play it, and the notes were a little sour because I was still learning how to finger the chords, and one of the residents, the smile came over his face, and I’ve never seen this gentleman smile before. When I was done a few minutes later, I said, ‘what do you think, should I give it up?’ And he shook his head, and he said, ‘keep at it.’ This gentleman hardly ever speaks,” she recalled. “I then took my little ukulele to where a group of ladies were sitting and again, gave them the same speech, ‘I’m just learning, would you like to listen?’ And we sang ‘You Are My Sunshine,’ and it was little rough but we had a lot of fun.”

After observing residents who don’t get as many visitors as others, and seeing how their health changed, Froese decided to reach out to one resident who doesn’t speak or get out of her room much.

“As soon as I started strum, within seconds, she was singing… and tapping her foot and it was just so exciting; she was smiling and just coming to life,” she stated. “She was willing to come with me down to the dining room and socialize with the other residents. I played a few songs for the group that were making their Valentines, and they applauded when I was done.”

Froese then visited another resident, and immediately saw her reaction.

“As soon as I started to play ‘You Are my Sunshine’ she sang and we must’ve sung through that song about five times, I think. And she invited me back,” stated Froese. “I really think I’m on to something here. I feel like I’ve found my purpose and a way to contribute to the wellbeing of residents.”

Before long, Froese was feeling better because she was making residents feel good.

“There’s a certain power or gift in being able to bring smiles to people’s faces,” she noted. “I wanted to do something for the residents to make my contribution to a better quality of life for them, but what I didn’t expect to happen was how good it would make me feel.”

After her father bought her a guitar when she was five, Froese said she eventually started to learn the instrument, and took piano lessons. Before long, she started singing in a school choir, and her love of music continues to this day.

Encouraged by that initial response, Froese said she continues to bring the instrument to work almost every day.

“I usually can find some time to play for a few minutes,” she noted. “Sometimes I can sneak away for 15 minutes and just go entertain the crowd if they’re watching TV after a meal.”

Froese added she would like to learn more songs and keep practicing.

“I want to keep learning and keep practicing and add more songs. Right now, I’m doing camp songs but I’d like to learn some songs, probably from the ‘40s and ‘50s era of music, so that it’s something they’re familiar with and enjoy,” she said. “Maybe eventually, if I get good enough and confident enough, we can hook up a microphone and entertain the whole crowd rather than just a few people at a time.”