INVERNESS: A long-running exhibit will kick-off the summer at the Inverness County Centre for the Arts (ICCA).

The ICCA’s annual member show, “Hands Dancing,” opened on July 1 and runs until July 30. The gallery will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It gives all of our members an opportunity to be in one show,” Ash Young, ICCA’s executive director explained. “You’ll see a variety of everything from paintings, to fibre arts, to videos and more.”

With its origins in the 1980s, the first venue to host the art show was the Inverness legion, then the exhibit moved to the upstairs of the Inverness Post Office, according to a press release from the ICCA.

It was named “Hands Dancing” by renowned local artist Virginia McCoy, Young said.

“The show always pleases both the community and our visitors,” she noted.

When the Inverness County Centre for the Arts was built in 2003, the exhibit found its current home, the release said, noting that it is the only non-juried that ICCA hosts.

This year, Young said over 40 forty artists are featured including McCoy, Doug Fraser, Vicki DaSilva, Tom Ryan, William Rogers, Anne Morrell Robinson, Nasim Makaremi, Kelsey Watson, artists from L’Arche Cape Breton, and more.

On July 1, the ICCA said its Gift Shop re-opened featuring works from ICCA members.

“The gift shop gives a place for our local artists and artisans to sell their work all year long,” Young said. “It’s an important part of what we do to support them.”

Due to COVID 19 concerns, the ICCA said there was no opening reception planned for this year’s show.

Young added that despite the pandemic, the ICCA was able to keep the centre open year-round for the first time since it opened.

“Although COVID kept our numbers limited for things like events and workshops, the staff and board worked hard to offer a variety of programming to the community and proved we are viable and should be more than a seasonal operation,” she said. “I’m very happy with our success and I am lucky to have a very supportive board of directors.”

For more information on Hands Dancing, visit: www.invernessarts.com or email: info@invernessarts.com.