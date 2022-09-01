PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness is reaching out to the public for feedback on the development of their Seniors’ Safety Program.

In a press release issued on Monday, the municipality said residents are being asked to participate in a survey that will determine how the program can best accommodate the needs of older adults across Inverness County. This is an opportunity to determine the highest priorities when it comes to serving older adults in communities and creating more age-friendly spaces, they noted.

“The municipality recognizes the importance of making our community socially and physically accessible and inclusive” says Keith MacDonald, CAO for the Municipality of the County of Inverness. “The Seniors’ Safety Program will work with community seniors and service providers to ensure the county is an age-friendly community where all people have lifelong opportunities to thrive.”

Inverness County said the survey will be open until Oct. 28 and paper copies are available in large print for pick-up at the Municipal Recreation and Community Wellness office at 86 High Road, Port Hood. For more information contact the Accessibility and Seniors’ Safety Coordinator, Maggie MacDonald at 902-258-7960 or by emailing maggie.macdonald@invernesscounty.ca. To complete the survey online, residents can visit www.invernesscounty.ca/seniorssafety, the municipality said.

Inverness County said the Seniors’ Safety Program is a community-based program that addresses the safety concerns of seniors by promoting education and awareness about senior abuse prevention, crime prevention, and safety and health issues.

The coordinator works in close partnership with local police agencies and a large network of local, provincial, and federal partnering agencies, the municipality said, adding that services will be offered to seniors throughout Inverness County at convenient locations within communities.