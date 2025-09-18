By Chloe Hannan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

NEW HARBOUR: “It’s just been quite a confusing time,” lifelong resident Shawn Barss, who presented the petition to MODG’s committee of the whole meeting Sept. 3, told The Journal in an interview. “We’ve gotten stickers on our mail saying wrong address. We had to go digging to find out what our address was. There’s been issues where power bills have not been paid. Parcels not getting delivered. Especially for our seniors.”

Barss said the problems began when long-recognized “mailing address identifiers for communities” such as New Harbour East and New Harbour West were dropped or changed. In some cases, he said, road names had been altered entirely, like the East Side New Harbour now being referred to as Lundy Rd.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” he said. “And I have to stop and think, ‘What’s going on here? … I should know where I live.’ But apparently, I don’t. It has the potential of splitting our community in half… not in my time, but my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren – they’ll call that Lundy. It gives the potential for half our community to lose its name.”

Over the summer, Barss went door to door in New Harbour to gather signatures.

“I’ve talked to basically 90 per cent or more of the people in the community,” he said. “I have a petition here with 104 names on it.”

The petition called on the municipality to reinstate “our community mailing addresses. It also asked that future changes of this nature include “full public consultation, transparency and consideration for the people who live and love this community.”

In his remarks to council, Barss said the issue was “more than an inconvenience… It represents a quiet but powerful shift that threatens to erase the longstanding identity of our community. Our road names and community divisions are not arbitrary. They reflect generations of heritage and local history, the deep-rooted pride we hold for New Harbour.”

Council received Barss’ remarks sympathetically.

“We certainly appreciate your concern and understand where you are coming from,” Warden Paul Long stated, responding to Barss presentation.

At the same time, he said “the determination of addresses doesn’t sit with us [MODG]. All we would be able to do is pass that information on to… Canada Post.”

Barss replied that Canada Post had informed him that “the addresses are a municipal [responsibility].”

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Shawn Andrews stated that while civic addressing is a municipal responsibility, “what you are speaking to has not been changed since 1993.”

Any changes to local road names, he noted, are “not from the municipality … I know there’s been some confusion around postal services, not necessarily specific to your community, but across the municipality, and it does come back to Canada Post. But I can assure you that nothing has changed locally from our perspective.”

Warden Paul Long also assured Barss, that council would accept the petition. Later in the meeting, District 4 Councillor Dave Hanhams moved that it be formally accepted as presented and “passed on to the appropriate authorities.” The motion passed unanimously.

Afterward, Barss said he felt encouraged but still uncertain.

“My meeting went well with the council, and they respectfully listened to me and were patient,” he told The Journal. “So now they’re going to go over it and try to determine the proper authorities to look after this,”

He added: “I come away positive but with a little bit of confusion – they say that it wasn’t them that changed the addresses, and Canada Post says it wasn’t them… Anyhow, [I am] still moving forward and slowly scratching at this.”