Richmond Hawks take U13 baseball provincials

RICHMOND COUNTY: The Richmond Hawks returned from the long weekend with a provincial title.

The Hawks won the U13 Tier 1 Baseball Provincial Championship defeating Yarmouth in Sunday’s championship final in Cole Harbour. Jack Bona started the game, Ben Samson finished on the mound, Avery Lavandier had a homerun, and the team recorded 17 hits.

“The boys came to play. We had 17 hits that game. We had a kid, Ben Samson hit for the cycle. He started it off with a homerun,” coach Rod Samson said. “The kids played well. They were definitely not out of place against any other kids from Nova Scotia.”

The local team, which is made up of players from around Richmond County also faced Clark’s Harbour and Cole Harbour.

On Friday night, Richmond beat Yarmouth 6-5, then dispatched Cole Harbour 14-2 the next day, and later that day, lost 12-10 to Clark’s Harbour.

“We ended up scoring three in the last inning just to give them a nice scare, I guess,” Samson recalled. “But we just fell short, we scored three with two outs.”

Samson said defense, solid pitching and timely hitting were keys for the team which finished 11-1-2 on the season.

“Overall our defence was really good,” he said. “We had good stellar defence. Our boys hit the ball all weekend long. Our pitchers did their jobs. They came to play on Sunday, that’s for sure.”

In addition to a group of committed parents, Samson added thanks to assistant coaches Andre Landry and Ryan Samson.

“I’d definitely like to add a big thank you to coaches Ryan Samson and Andre Landry, all the parents for basically making it happen,” he added. “Without the commitment it’s tough to do.”