R.K. MacDonald employee tests positive for novel coronavirus

HALIFAX: An employee at R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish has tested positive for COVID-19.

All residents, their families and staff at the facility has been notified. Public Health is continuing to investigate and is working closely with facility administrators. While no residents or other staff are showing symptoms, some are now in self-isolation as a precautionary measure and close contacts are being tested.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff are our top priority and with the increased risks of COVID-19 on our resident population, we have been taking measures to protect them,” said Michelle Thompson, CEO, R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home. “Once we were notified of a case within our staff, we reacted quickly to take the appropriate steps to further protect, test and monitor our residents and support several of our staff to self-isolate and protect themselves from the potential risk. We will continue to be diligent through these uncertain times.”

There are no cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia.

As of todayNova Scotia has 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Twenty new cases were identified Friday. Most are connected to travel or a known case.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days. At this point, public health cannot confirm community spread as several cases are still under investigation.

The 110 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to their mid-70’s. Three individuals are currently in hospital. Four individuals have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

“The weekend is here and we need to be more vigilant than ever. We can’t let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “Only go out if necessary and obey the physical distancing rules. And stay connected with your loved ones and neighbours. We will all get through this together.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 4,031 negative test results and 110 confirmed cases.

It is imperative that anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia self-isolate for 14 days and for everyone to adhere to the five-person social gathering limit. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the online assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

“Given the number of returning travellers, including snowbirds, and more testing being done, an increase in cases is expected,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “We’re three weeks into our response and I know this is hard for everyone. Please continue to be part of flattening the curve by following public health advice and direction.”

Those who have travelled outside of Nova Scotia or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled, and are experiencing fever or new cough, should complete the on-line questionnaire before calling 811. The online questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and remains in effect until noon, April 5. Under the state of emergency, government can control or prohibit assembly as well as travel to and from areas. It can also coordinate commerce activity and emergency responders

For more information, check out the Government of Canada at: https://canada.ca/coronavirus or the Government of Canada’s toll-free information line 1-833-784-4397.

The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free). The Kids Help Phone is available 24/7, by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free).